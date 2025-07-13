Turkiye aims to permanently eradicate terrorism from region: President Erdogan

The Turkish president on Saturday underlined Turkiye’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in the region during separate phone calls with the Iraqi prime minister and Azerbaijani president, Anadolu reports.

In a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara aims to permanently eradicate terrorism from the region, according to Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

“The ‘Terror-Free Turkiye’ process is being carried out with great care,” Erdogan said.

He stressed that Turkiye will continue to take decisive steps and remain vigilant against attempts to undermine this process.

The two leaders also discussed regional as well as global issues, the directorate said.

The president also said that both countries continue to develop their relations by evaluating cooperation opportunities in various areas, primarily the Development Road, based on the principle of mutual benefit.

In a separate phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan said that the process initiated with the goal of a “Terror-Free Turkiye” will also contribute to clearing the region of terrorist groups, adding that the successful completion of the process will strengthen regional security.

Aliyev, for his part, said that the success Turkiye has achieved in the process launched with the goal of a “Terror-Free Turkiye” is significant and expressed his satisfaction with the progress made, and conveyed his hope that the process will be successfully completed and reach its goal.

The call also addressed the Turkiye-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdogan said that Turkiye will continue to advance its relations with Azerbaijan in all areas, adding that Ankara continues to support efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

