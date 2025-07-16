Gaza security thwarts dangerous spy plot and arrests field agent

Security sources in Gaza revealed that the Resistance Security Unit succeeded in arresting a dangerous agent involved in carrying out espionage missions for the Israeli army inside the areas destroyed by bombardment.

According to the sources, the agent, identified as (M.T.), was involved in sensitive field operations. These operations included planting surveillance and listening devices in key locations previously targeted by Israeli airstrikes, which had resulted in a high number of casualties, including children, women, and other civilians.

Investigations showed that the agent had been receiving direct instructions from an officer in the Israeli intelligence services. The officer reportedly told him to immediately leave the site after sending its coordinates, in preparation for it to be bombed.

The ongoing investigation further revealed that the agent had obtained spying equipment through aid distribution points set up by the Israeli army in southern Gaza. At those locations, he met his handler, who provided him with a box of aid supplies containing advanced surveillance devices.

It was also found that the agent had received training on how to install and conceal these devices inside damaged buildings or near the movement of resistance fighters—highlighting what security officials described as the “depth of Israeli intelligence’s unethical tactics” against the Palestinian people.

The security authorities confirmed that the investigation is still underway and that more confessions are expected to be released soon regarding the nature of the missions assigned to the agent and their devastating consequences.

