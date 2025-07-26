Houthis target ‘sensitive’ site in southern Israel with hypersonic missile

The Yemeni Houthi group claimed responsibility Friday for attacks against Israeli targets, including a hypersonic missile strike on a “sensitive” location in southern Israel, Anadolu reports.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on the group’s al-Masirah TV that a hypersonic ballistic missile, Falasteen-2, was launched toward the Beersheba area. He did not elaborate on the nature of the target or damage.

He added that Houthi drones also conducted three separate operations targeting “vital” Israeli sites in Eilat, Ashkelon and Hadera, but did not provide details.

Earlier Friday, the Israeli army said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after sirens were triggered in southern Israel’s Negev region and around the Dead Sea.

Saree warned that the Houthis were “considering further escalation” in response to Israel’s “aggression and starvation campaign” against Gaza.

The group has repeatedly launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and vessels linked to it since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip, describing the actions as part of its support for Palestinians.

On Thursday, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said the group was preparing additional operations to back Gaza and confirmed that 11 drones and hypersonic missiles were used earlier this week in attacks on Israel.

He said the group’s blockade on Israeli-bound maritime traffic was ongoing, claiming the port of Eilat had been “completely shut down.”

“This is a significant loss and a clear defeat for the enemy,” he said.

READ: Houthis fire 2 missiles at Israel in response to strikes on Yemeni ports and power station