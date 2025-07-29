‘Beyond comprehension:’ Australian premier rebuts Netanyahu on ‘no starvation’ in Gaza statement

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday expressed astonishment over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that “there is no starvation” in Gaza, ABC News reported.

Albanese’s response came over a question from a Labor backbencher about when Australia would move to recognize Palestinian statehood.

“Those claims that there’s no starvation in Gaza are beyond comprehension,” said Albanese.

The Australian prime minister mentioned Canberra’s pre-conditions for recognition, including “democratic reforms” in the Palestinian territory, however, he also called the obstacles as insurmountable.

Albanese has been increasing his criticism of Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Earlier, he said Israel is “quite clearly” breaching international law by preventing the entrance of aid into the besieged enclave.

He also said that the Israeli war on Gaza has “stolen far too many innocent lives.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called Albanese’s remarks “a lie,” and claimed that Tel Aviv is “not withholding any aid.”

READ: Israel must quickly improve situation in Gaza, says German chancellor

The Albanese government has attracted criticism for its Gaza policy, including censuring pro-Palestine voices at home.

Opposition party Greens has urged the government to impose comprehensive, Russian-style economic sanctions on Israel to pressure it to end the Gaza blockade, halt the occupation of the West Bank, and stop the genocide.

“It is good that after two years of denial, the Albanese government is now acknowledging the horror occurring in front of our eyes. The Prime Minister must now impose sanctions, follow the words with action and end the two-way arms trade,” said Senator David Shoebridge, Greens spokesperson on foreign affairs.

Israel has killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global hunger monitor, warned on Tuesday that the “worst-case scenario of famine” is now unfolding in the enclave as Israel continues to restrict aid.

US President Donald Trump also contradicted Netanyahu on Monday, saying there is “real starvation” in Gaza.

READ: UNRWA calls for opening of all Gaza crossings as only way to avoid severe famine