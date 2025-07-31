Lawyers for Justice: Palestinian Authority intensifies political arrests in occupied West Bank

“Lawyers for Justice” organisation in Palestine has announced a significant escalation in political arrests by the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the group revealed that it is currently monitoring the cases of at least 17 individuals detained by the PA.

The organisation highlighted that the majority of these arrests are based on charges related to freedom of opinion and expression, primarily targeting those who have engaged in writing or participating in protests in support of Gaza.

Lawyers for Justice called for an immediate end to these political arrests and urged the PA to release all detainees.