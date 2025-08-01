Ben-Gvir slams German FM over Palestine statehood recognition plans

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir criticised on Thursday German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephu for calling to initiate the process of recognizing a Palestinian state based on the two- state solution.

Earlier in the day, Wadephul, who was scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in Tel Aviv, reiterated Berlin’s support for a negotiated two-state solution, but said the process must begin now.

“Recognition of a Palestinian state should come at the end of negotiations,” he said, “but Germany will also be forced to react to unilateral moves”.

He also warned that Berlin could take “unilateral steps” of its own if Israel continued to resist progress toward peace.

On Wednesday, Wadephul said Israel was becoming increasingly isolated diplomatically.

“In view of the open threats of annexation by some in the Israeli government, a growing number of European countries are ready to recognise a state of Palestine without previous negotiations,” he said in a statement.

In response, Ben-Gvir accused Germany of “returning to supporting Nazism” in a social media post, referencing the Holocaust and Berlin’s growing criticism of Israel’s siege on Gaza.

“80 years since the Holocaust, and Germany is once again supporting Nazism,” he said.

Last week, the German government said it “does not intend to recognise a Palestinian state in the near future”, but stressed that it continues to consider the recognition of a Palestinian state as one of the final steps toward a two-state solution.

