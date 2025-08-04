Israel detains 24 doctors from Gaza in extremely dire conditions, rights group says

The Israeli occupation continues to detain 24 doctors from the Gaza Strip in extremely dire humanitarian conditions, a prisoners’ rights group has said.

The Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Advocacy said in a statement on Sunday that Israel has inflicted the most heinous, systematic and deliberate abuse against the detained doctors resulting in the deaths of doctors Adnan al-Barsh and Iyad al-Rantisi.

The center called on the World Health Organization and the United Nations to work urgently and diligently to ensure the immediate release of Palestinian doctors from Israeli prisons.

It noted that reports issued by the United Nations and human rights organisations, such as Physicians for Human Rights and Human Rights Watch, have documented the exposure of health workers to torture, violence, and psychological abuse during detention.

The center said it had obtained data indicating that more than Palestinian 400 doctors, nurses, administrators, and technicians were arrested between October 2023 and July 2025. A number of them were released in prisoner exchange deals or at other times, while no indictments were filed against them.