Palestine decries US House speaker’s visit to illegal Israeli settlement in occupied West Bank

August 4, 2025 at 7:26 pm

United States House Speaker Mike Johnson in Washington DC, United States on February 6, 2024. [Celal Güneş - Anadolu Agency]

United States House Speaker Mike Johnson in Washington DC, United States on February 6, 2024. [Celal Güneş – Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned US House Speaker Mike Johnson’s visit to the illegal Israeli settlement of Ariel in the occupied West Bank, saying his remarks endorsing annexation constituted a “blatant violation of international law,” Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the ministry called Johnson’s support of the annexation of the West Bank “provocative incitement that encourages settler crimes and land confiscation.”

It said the speaker’s stance “undermines Arab and American efforts to stop the war and cycle of violence, while flagrantly contradicting the declared US position on settlements and settler violence.”

Reaffirming that “all settlement activity is illegal and void,” the ministry stressed that Israel’s settlement expansion “destroys any remaining chance for a two-state solution and undermines prospects for peace.”

READ: Israel’s army chief cancels US visit amid stalled Gaza ceasefire

Johnson arrived in Tel Aviv on Sunday with a group of Republican lawmakers before touring the Ariel settlement.

During his visit to Ariel, Johnson claimed that “the mountains of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) are the rightful property of the Jewish People.”

The United Nations considers all Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory illegal under international law and has repeatedly warned that their expansion erodes the viability of a two-state solution.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 1,013 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the ministry.

In an advisory opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

READ: US gave $3M in Gaza food aid, contradicting Trump’s $60M claim: Report

