Slovenia introduces ban on imports from Israeli-occupied territories

Slovenia on Wednesday introduced a ban on imports of goods produced in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories and approved an additional aid package for Palestinians in Gaza, the government said in a statement, Reuters reports.

“The government today banned the import of goods originating from settlements in the occupied territories, including a ban on circumventing the ban on these imports,” the statement on the government website said.

The statement did not specify whether the ban refers to all goods produced in the territories or just Israeli goods.

The government also instructed the competent ministries to consider banning the export of goods from Slovenia intended for these Israeli-occupied settlements.

“Israeli government’s actions, including the construction of illegal settlements, expropriations, the forced displacement of the Palestinian population, the destruction of their homes…constitute serious and repeated violations of international humanitarian law,” Prime Minister Robert Golob said in statement quoted by the STA news agency.

“These actions not only threaten the lives and dignity of the Palestinian population, but also the foundations of the international order.”

The news agency said the volume of goods affected is extremely low at under 2,000 euros ($2,327.60) in 2023.

Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal. The Israeli government deems settlements legal under its own laws, while some so-called “outposts” are illegal but often tolerated and sometimes later legalised.

The government also said on Wednesday it would provide material assistance in the form of food and blankets, estimated to be worth up to 879,490 euros, to the Palestinians affected by the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Slovenia recognised a Palestinian state in June last year, following Spain, Ireland and Norway.

It last week imposed an embargo on exports, imports and the transit of arms to Israel, two weeks after it declared Israeli ministers persona non grata.

