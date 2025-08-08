Over 200 global figures urge UN to dismantle Israeli apartheid and end impunity

More than 200 prominent figures from across the world, including political leaders, academics, human rights advocates, journalists, religious scholars and cultural icons, have issued a joint letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres calling for “the dismantling of apartheid” and “an end to impunity” for Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

The letter issued yesterday warns that “silence has become complicity and hesitation a betrayal of the very Charter upon which the United Nations was founded.” It accuses Israel of committing “one of the most extensive massacres in modern history” in Gaza during June and July 2025, in which more than 60,000 Palestinians – including over 17,000 children – were killed, and over two million displaced.

The letter presents what it calls “seven myths” that have sustained Israel’s oppression since before its creation. It describes the 1948 Nakba as a “deliberate erasure” of the indigenous Palestinian people, with over 500 villages destroyed and more than 700,000 Palestinians made stateless, and rejects the narrative of Israel’s “birth” as a lawful or just event.

Tracing an unbroken chain of violence, the signatories cite the massacre at Deir Yassin in 1948, the atrocities at Sabra and Shatila in 1982, the brutal assault on Jenin in 2002, repeated bombardments of Gaza from 2008 to 2021, and the devastation unleashed since 7 October 2023. These, they argue, expose a “deliberate project of colonial expansion, racial domination, and cultural erasure, underpinned by… legal impunity.”

The appeal condemns Israel’s June 2025 attack on Iran as an unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign state and accuses it of “normalising assassination” as a state policy. It warns that the regime’s “vast apparatus of disinformation” has been used to criminalise resistance, silence dissent, and invert the moral order by branding victims as aggressors.

Affirming the Palestinian right to resist occupation under UN General Assembly Resolution 37/43, the letter insists that justice can only come through “a democratic referendum, inclusive of all indigenous inhabitants, be they Muslim, Christian, or Jew, and excluding those settled by colonial force.”

Declaring Zionism “not reformable” and the Israeli state “inherently exploitative, oppressive, war-mongering and unjust,” the signatories call for its dismantlement as a political and legal entity. They urge the UN to take “urgent and unequivocal action” not only in response to the June–July 2025 atrocities, but as “a historical reckoning for the accumulated crimes committed over more than a century against the Palestinian people.”

“Liberation from apartheid. Liberation from impunity. Liberation from a structure that for more than 80 years has perpetuated occupation, dispossession, and mass murder,” the letter concludes. “No arsenal of lies, no machinery of occupation, and no doctrine of impunity can withstand the long moral reckoning that history demands.”