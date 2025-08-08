Surge in reports of Israeli soldiers looting Palestinian homes in occupied West Bank

Recent months have seen a dramatic increase in testimonies and evidence of Israeli soldiers looting Palestinian homes during night raids in the occupied West Bank, according to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The report highlights that during these nighttime operations, soldiers have been found to steal a wide array of items from the homes they invade, including cash, jewellery, and personal belongings. The military often cites orders that permit them to confiscate property as a justification for their actions, leading to rampant looting and destruction.

One Palestinian family shared their harrowing experience when Israeli soldiers raided their home in the village of Kafr Malik, near Ramallah, at 4:00 AM.

After forcibly breaking down their door, the soldiers searched the premises, leaving chaos in their wake. They reportedly made off with 2,000 shekels in cash, a credit card, and valuable pieces of jewellery that the family had carefully hidden in a blanket in their bedroom. In a shocking turn, the soldiers also took the family car.

The family recounted that as the soldiers departed, they could be heard singing loudly, further amplifying the distress of the moment.

The homeowner reflected on the gravity of their loss, noting that among the stolen items was jewellery given to her as a wedding gift by her husband 30 years ago, along with other cherished family belongings.

This troubling trend raises urgent concerns about the treatment of Palestinian civilians during military operations and the broader implications for human rights in the region. As reports continue to emerge, the call for accountability and protection of civilian property has never been more pressing.