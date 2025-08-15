Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Egyptian Activist locks embassy in Netherlands again in Solidarity with Gaza

August 15, 2025 at 3:29 pm

An exterior view of the Israeli Embassy, on the Johan de Wittlaan in The Hague on July 29, 2025.[Photo by ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images]

An exterior view of the Israeli Embassy, on the Johan de Wittlaan in The Hague on July 29, 2025.[Photo by ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images]

An Egyptian activist and content creator, Anas Habib, once again locked the outer gates of his country’s embassy in The Hague on Thursday, protesting Cairo’s closure of the Rafah Crossing, which has hindered vital aid from reaching besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

Habib expressed his frustration in a Facebook post, stating, “There’s an English proverb that goes, ‘Don’t make threats you can’t back up.’ It implies that one should not make threats they cannot fulfil, you delusional foreign minister of what I regard as a terrorist organization.” His remarks were directed at Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati and accompanied by a video clip of the incident.

This came after a leaked video surfaced, showing the Foreign Minister in conversation with Egypt’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Imad Hanna. 

In the clip, Abdel Aati expressed anger over the embassy incident, suggesting that the ambassador had failed in his duty to protect the embassy, encouraging similar actions in other countries.

READ: Gaza needs 1,000 trucks of aid per day to meet local needs, official

The Foreign Minister indicated that all Egyptian agencies were dismayed by the occurrence in the Netherlands and reiterated that anyone attempting to compromise an embassy’s security should face consequences.

In defence, Ambassador Hanna stated that the embassy in the Netherlands was the first to experience such an incident and assured that other Egyptian embassies had since taken precautionary measures.

Habib’s video showed him and fellow activists devising a plan to lock the embassy gates once more, with Habib intending to distract the security guard while another activist secured the lock.

The plan succeeded, and the gates of the Egyptian embassy in the Netherlands were locked once again. Habib asserted, “I will return, and I speak on behalf of the free people within who witness your humiliation and the extent of your weakness and fragility.”

READ: Smotrich declares West Bank as part of Israel by “Divine Promise”

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending