Smotrich declares West Bank as part of Israel by “Divine Promise”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich asserted on Thursday that the occupied West Bank is inherently part of Israel, citing a “divine promise” as the basis for his claim.

In a news conference, Smotrich announced the initiation of a project aimed at connecting the Ma’ale Adumim settlement to occupied Jerusalem. He characterised the establishment of a Palestinian state as a threat to Israel; “the only Jewish state in the world.”

Smotrich stated that he has the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding matters related to the West Bank. He noted, “We are confiscating thousands of dunams of land and investing billions to settle one million Jews in the West Bank.”

He emphasised that time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and to permanently dismiss the notion of dividing Israel. “Every Israeli home built in the West Bank represents a declaration of sovereignty, and each neighbourhood strengthens our claim,” he remarked, highlighting plans to double the size of the Ma’ale Adumim settlement.

In conclusion, Smotrich asserted, “Our future is not dictated by external opinions but by the actions of the Jewish people,” expressing confidence that a significant declaration regarding the imposition of sovereignty over the West Bank is imminent.

