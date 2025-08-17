Illegal Israeli settlers establish new settlement outpost in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers established a new settlement outpost in the northern West Bank amid attacks on Palestinians in the occupied territory, local sources said on Saturday.

The new outpost was set up near the Shakara Bedouin community east of Duma town, south of Nablus city, Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said in a statement.

The group noted that bulldozing work took place Saturday evening at the new outpost, which was established Friday only 400 meters from the Shakara Bedouin community, Anadolu reports.

Meanwhile, illegal settlers pelted Palestinian vehicles with stones near the settlement of Shavei Shomron on the road linking Jenin and Nablus, causing damage to some cars, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

In the southern West Bank, Osama Makhmareh, a local activist, told reporters that illegal Israeli settlers drove herds of livestock into the Palestinian community of Al-Fakheit in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron.

Makhmareh added that the settlers “let their sheep loose among the trees and crops to destroy them, provoke Palestinian residents, and prevent them from taking their own flocks out of pens, in a scene that has become a daily occurrence.”

In Hebron city, Israeli forces compelled shop owners in the Old City to close their stores and restricted residents’ movement, coinciding with a settler incursion.

Illegal settlers carried out 466 attacks against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank in July alone, resulting in the death of four people and the forced displacement of two Bedouin communities comprising 50 Palestinian families, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Since the start of the second year of genocide in Gaza in October 2023, at least 1,014 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal in an advisory opinion, urging the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

