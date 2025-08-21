Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Poll shows majority of Americans views Israel military operation in Gaza “excessive”, support Palestine statehood

August 21, 2025 at 8:53 am

People participate in 'Stop Starving Gaza' march to protest the killing of journalists in Palestine by Israeli forces and to call for an end to the starvation in Gaza on August 16, 2025 in New York, United States. [Selçuk Acar - Anadolu Agency]

People participate in ‘Stop Starving Gaza’ march to protest the killing of journalists in Palestine by Israeli forces and to call for an end to the starvation in Gaza on August 16, 2025 in New York, United States. [Selçuk Acar – Anadolu Agency]

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found that 58 per cent of Americans support the idea that all United Nations member states should recognise Palestine as an independent nation.

According to the poll, 33 per cent opposed recognition, while 9 per cent did not answer.

The poll, conducted over six days and concluded on Monday, came shortly after announcements by Canada, the United Kingdom, and France declaring their intent to formally recognize the State of Palestine.

The poll also found that 65 per cent of Americans think the United States should take action in Gaza to help civilians facing starvation, while 28 per cent disagreed.

On Israel’s military actions in Gaza, 59 per cent of respondents said they believe the response has been excessive, while 33 per cent disagreed.

The poll joins a series of other polls conducted over the past year about the severe damage inflicted to Israel’s image in the United States due to its aggression on Gaza.

In comparison, a similar poll conducted in February 2024, four months after the 7 October attack, 53 per cent of respondents agreed that Israel’s response was excessive, while 42 per cent disagreed. 

READ: ‘On brink of collapse’: American nurse in Gaza says doctors, staff going hungry at last hospital

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending