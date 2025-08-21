Poll shows majority of Americans views Israel military operation in Gaza “excessive”, support Palestine statehood

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found that 58 per cent of Americans support the idea that all United Nations member states should recognise Palestine as an independent nation.

According to the poll, 33 per cent opposed recognition, while 9 per cent did not answer.

The poll, conducted over six days and concluded on Monday, came shortly after announcements by Canada, the United Kingdom, and France declaring their intent to formally recognize the State of Palestine.

The poll also found that 65 per cent of Americans think the United States should take action in Gaza to help civilians facing starvation, while 28 per cent disagreed.

On Israel’s military actions in Gaza, 59 per cent of respondents said they believe the response has been excessive, while 33 per cent disagreed.

The poll joins a series of other polls conducted over the past year about the severe damage inflicted to Israel’s image in the United States due to its aggression on Gaza.

In comparison, a similar poll conducted in February 2024, four months after the 7 October attack, 53 per cent of respondents agreed that Israel’s response was excessive, while 42 per cent disagreed.

