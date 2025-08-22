Iraqi Resistance demands full US troop withdrawal

The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee on Thursday called on the government and parliament to monitor the presence of US forces and ensure a genuine withdrawal that guarantees Iraq’s full sovereignty over its land and airspace.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the committee said: “America, the source of evil, will not change its hostile policies against nations. Its promises cannot be trusted, nor can its suspicious actions bring reassurance.”

The statement added that although the US had repositioned its forces in what it considered safer locations and reduced their numbers in some bases, it had at the same time intensified drone and fighter jet flights over Iraq, which it described as a deliberate violation of the country’s sovereignty and disregard for the will of the people.

It continued: “The hands of the sincere men of the Iraqi resistance remain on the trigger in defence of Iraq and its people, as well as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), which America and its allies in the region continue to target. Iraqis must protect the dignity of its fighters and preserve the sanctity of its camps, particularly the ‘Saqr Camp of the PMF’, which has long produced fighters who defended the state and its political system.”

The statement urged government bodies and parliament to assume their responsibilities through specialised committees to follow up on the positioning of US forces and compel them to withdraw fully, to secure Iraq’s complete sovereignty.

This development coincides with the start of the first phase of the international coalition’s withdrawal from Iraq. On Monday, a US military convoy left the Ain al-Asad base in Al-Anbar Province heading towards Syria.

An Iraqi security source confirmed that the last US soldier will leave Ain al-Asad base on 15 September, after which the coalition headquarters there will be permanently closed.

