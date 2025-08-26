Al-Hijri calls for “separate” region for Syrian Druze

A leading Druze religious figure in southern Syria, Hikmat al-Hijri called Monday on the international community to support the Druze’s aspirations for a “separate” region in southern Syria.

“Our path begins under a new banner after the recent ordeal that aimed to exterminate the Druze community in Syria,” al-Hijri said during a meeting with a delegation from the “Men of Dignity” Movement, one of Sweida’s main armed factions.

“We are advocates of peace, not advocates of evil, but we have the right to defend ourselves. What happened recently was a barbaric and brutal attack on us” he added, referring to the July violent clashes that erupted in the region.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the clashes have left around 1,600 people dead, the majority of them Druze civilians.

Al-Hijri said the next phase requires “careful consideration of the details of the new arrangements,”. Al- Hijri said the formation of the Druze National Guard; a coalition of community factions under his command will preserve the security of Sweida under “international guarantees.”

Last week, some 30 local militias had pledged allegiance to the newly formed “National Guard,” aiming to unify military efforts under Hijri’s leadership.

In a videotaped speech, al-Hijri thanked countries that stood by the Druze, “chief among them the United States and Israel” and extended his thanks to the “Druze of Israel”.

“These countries have protected our dignity and existence, and will receive nothing but loyalty from us,” he added.

Al-Hijri said the new military formation will work to combat “terrorist Salafist factions”, noting the “harmony” in action with the Kurdish component in northern Syria and the Alawite sect on the coast.

