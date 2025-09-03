‘Tired’ of EU inaction on Gaza, Belgium imposes sanctions on Israel

Belgium imposed sanctions on Israel, citing frustration with the European Union’s inaction over the Gaza conflict, Anadolu reports.

Speaking before the Belgian Parliament on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot described the EU’s response to the conflict as insufficient, saying Brussels is “tired” of the European Union not taking effective measures, Belga news agency reported.

“These are historic decisions that have been welcomed by many countries, starting with Palestine itself. We are siding with the proactive states,” he said, referring to Belgium’s approval of 12 sanctions.

The measures target violent settlers, settler organizations, and Hamas members, and include a ban on arms exports and transit.

The minister emphasized that Belgium’s actions place the country “at the forefront” in Europe and reaffirm its credibility in international diplomacy.

“The government has decided to approve a long series of sanctions and measures, no fewer than 12, that fall within our Belgian powers, because we are tired of the European Union itself not wanting to take effective measures and sanctions, even though this is precisely the level that could have the greatest impact,” he added.

READ: Gaza situation is ‘inadmissible, untenable, undermines EU values’: Slovenian prime minister

Belgium’s decision comes amid criticism of the EU’s response to the Gaza conflict by leaders such as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who called it a “failure.”

Earlier Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told the EU Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) conference in Brussels that the bloc is actively working to improve the situation in Gaza and remains the largest humanitarian aid donor to Palestinians, rejecting criticisms that the bloc is inactive.

She noted that differing positions among the 27 EU member states complicate a unified response but stressed that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is a “fundamental test” of Europe’s commitment to its values.

Prevot also outlined Belgium’s two-phase plan for recognizing Palestine. The first step is a “political and symbolic” recognition through the New York Declaration. Legal recognition will follow, contingent on the release of hostages held by Hamas and the removal of Hamas from the Palestinian administration.

Several countries, including Belgium, France, the UK, Canada, and Australia, announced plans to recognize Palestinian statehood during the upcoming meetings of the UN General Assembly on Sept. 8-23, joining 147 nations that already do.

READ: US support to Israel limits EU leverage to halt war in Gaza: EU foreign policy chief