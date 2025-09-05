Egypt condemns Netanyahu remarks, rejects any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians

Egypt expressed strong condemnation on Friday over remarks attributed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the displacement of Palestinians, including through the Rafah crossing, Anadolu reports.

In an interview with the Israeli Telegram channel Abu Ali Express, Netanyahu claimed there were “different plans for how to rebuild Gaza” and alleged that “half of the population wants to leave Gaza,” describing it as “not a mass expulsion.”

He added: “I can open Rafah for them, but it will be closed immediately by Egypt.”

In an official Foreign Ministry statement, Egypt described the comments as part of “ongoing attempts to prolong escalation in the region and perpetuate instability while avoiding accountability for Israeli violations in Gaza.”

Cairo reiterated its “categorical rejection of forcibly or coercively displacing Palestinians from their land.”

The ministry emphasized that targeting civilians, critical infrastructure, and aspects of daily life to compel departure constitutes a “flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and amounts to ethnic cleansing.”

Egypt called on the international community to “activate accountability mechanisms against such acts,” warning that they are “increasingly being used as political propaganda within Israel due to the absence of international justice.”

The statement affirmed that Egypt will never be complicit in such practices or act as a conduit for Palestinian displacement, describing this as a “red line” that cannot be crossed.

It called for an end to “the chaos Israel seeks to impose,” and urged “an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli withdrawal from the enclave, and international support to enable the legitimate Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza.”

Cairo highlighted the responsibility of the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to ensure the protection of Palestinians and support their continued presence in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza entered its 700th day on Friday, with Israel having killed at least 64,300 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

