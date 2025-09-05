0 Comments
Funerals of martyrs from recent Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza City
Funerals were held in Gaza City for Palestinians, honored as martyrs, who were killed in the latest Israeli military strikes.
September 5, 2025 at 9:53 am
