Gaza Elders stand firm: We will die and be buried here, will not leave our land

Elders and community leaders in Gaza have affirmed their determination to remain in the Strip, rejecting any Israeli displacement plans supported by the United States.

During a meeting of Gaza elders, community leader Abu Suleiman al-Mughni said: “We will not leave Gaza. Either we die or are buried in its soil. Death is a hundred thousand times more honourable for us, our children, and our families.”

He stressed that history must not record that they abandoned Gaza or left it to their enemies. “What will we tell our children tomorrow if we leave our homeland?” he asked.

Al-Mughni warned that if they were forced to leave, there would be no return, and they would end up in lands unknown to them.

He affirmed: “Migration or departure from Gaza is impossible. Whoever wants to leave may do so, but from north to south, Gaza is our land, and we will be buried here.”

He called on elders to strengthen their families’ resolve and to set an example of steadfastness, saying: “Today you are the reference, the role models. If you leave, everyone will follow you. If you remain steadfast, everyone will remain with you.”

For his part, elder Abu Bilal al-Aklouk said the meeting carried a message to the world: “Let them witness your steadfastness and your dignity, like the mountains of Palestine. You are firm and unwavering, not giving up your homeland or Gaza.”

Addressing the attendees, he added: “You are respected figures within your families. Be the example and the reference for perseverance and strength, as people see you.”

