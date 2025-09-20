Hind Rajab Foundation files complaint against Israeli soldier accused of war crimes in Greece

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) on Friday filed a criminal complaint in Greece against an Israeli soldier accused of committing war crimes and acts of genocide during Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

HRF said in a statement that it submitted the complaint to the Public Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance in Athens against Naor Shlomo Dadon, a member of the Israeli army’s Givati Brigade, 432nd Infantry Battalion “Tzabar.”

Filed by Greek lawyer Evgenia Koniaki, the complaint is based on a 70-page report documenting Dadon’s deployment in Gaza from August 2024 to August 2025.

HRF said evidence includes images and posts showing his participation in the destruction of civilian areas in Rafah and Jabalia, the burning of Hamad Bin Khalifa School, and social media posts glorifying the devastation.

The foundation said Dadon is currently attending a “mental resilience” retreat in Zagora, Magnesia, organized by the Israeli group Rising Heroes.

It criticized the program as providing “impunity disguised as wellness,” accusing it of shielding suspects from accountability.

“There can be no safe haven in Europe for individuals who took part in the destruction of a civilian population,” HRF Chairman Dyab Abou Jahjah said.

The complaint urges Greek authorities to investigate Dadon under universal jurisdiction provisions in the Greek Penal Code, the Geneva Conventions, and the Rome Statute.

The alleged crimes include targeting schools and civilian objects, extensive destruction of property, and deliberately inflicting conditions of life amounting to genocide.

Earlier this month, HRF lodged a similar complaint in Greece against another soldier from the same battalion, Yair Ohana. That case was transferred to the Preliminary Investigation Department of the Corfu Court of First Instance.

