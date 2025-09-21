Amnesty International: Recognition of Palestinian state is a ‘hollow gesture’ without meaningful action to end genocide

Amnesty’s Crisis Response Manager, Kristyan Benedict, said on Sunday that: “Recognition is no doubt significant but will be a hollow gesture if the UK does not also seek to end Israel’s genocide, illegal occupation, and system of apartheid against the Palestinian people.

Speaking in response to the UK government’s recognition of the State of Palestine Benedict said: “For recognition or any ‘political solution’ to be effective, it must be firmly rooted in respect for human rights and international justice.”

“The UK needs to take action now to ensure Israel lifts the blockade on Gaza, dismantles illegal settlements, ends apartheid, respects Palestinians’ right to return, and upholds the rights of victims on all sides to justice and full reparation.

“Words alone won’t stop the atrocities. Recognition must be tied to real accountability: the UK must halt UK arms exports, divest from arms companies that continue to sell arms to Israel, sanction Israeli officials implicated in crimes under international law and stop trade with settlements.”

A statement issued by the rights organisation emphasised: “The occupation and apartheid system must be ended, and justice must be delivered – anything less while Palestinians continue to be slaughtered by Israeli forces in an ongoing genocide is just empty words.”

READ: UK formally recognises State of Palestine, premier announces