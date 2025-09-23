Islamic Jihad official accuses Netanyahu of rejecting peace, says Gaza solution blocked

Mohammed al-Hindi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement, said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “does not want peace and has big illusions.”

He added that the chance of finding a solution in Gaza is still blocked, with no new or old ideas to end the current crisis.

Al-Hindi also said that the international recognition of the State of Palestine is a “diplomatic defeat for Israel.” However, he questioned, “What comes after this recognition?” pointing to the lack of real steps to end the occupation and bring justice to the Palestinian people.