Islamic Jihad official accuses Netanyahu of rejecting peace, says Gaza solution blocked

September 23, 2025 at 1:26 pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the press after meeting with US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 8, 2025. [JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images]

Mohammed al-Hindi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad movement, said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “does not want peace and has big illusions.”

He added that the chance of finding a solution in Gaza is still blocked, with no new or old ideas to end the current crisis.

Al-Hindi also said that the international recognition of the State of Palestine is a “diplomatic defeat for Israel.” However, he questioned, “What comes after this recognition?” pointing to the lack of real steps to end the occupation and bring justice to the Palestinian people.

READ: Dozens missing after Israeli strike levels residential building in central Gaza

