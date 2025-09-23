Latin America’s Palestinian communities applaud statehood recognition and call for action

In the heart of Santiago, where the echoes of Palestinian identity mix with Chilean culture in every corner of the bustling Patronato neighbourhood, hope flickered this week among Latin America’s Palestinian communities. Another wave of countries, including Portugal, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, has joined the growing list of nations recognising the State of Palestine. For the Palestinian diaspora in Latin America, it was a moment of bitter-sweet validation.

For many in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and across the region, the moment feels historic. But for families still mourning lives lost in Gaza and the West Bank, or waiting for word from relatives under siege, it’s also painfully incomplete.

In a public statement issued from Santiago on 21 September, the Palestinian Community of Chile celebrated the recognitions as a milestone. The group noted that Chile itself recognised the State of Palestine in 2011 under former President Sebastián Piñera, and called on other Latin American countries to follow suit with renewed urgency.

“This step represents a significant advance toward historic justice and respect for international law,” the Palestinian Community of Chile said in an official statement issued from Santiago. “In a context in which the Palestinian people continue to resist under occupation, colonisation, and ethnic cleansing, this recognition reinforces the legitimacy of their demands and brings the hope of freedom closer to millions.”

While expressing appreciation for the growing international acknowledgment of Palestinian statehood, the statement also struck a somber tone. The community warned that diplomatic recognition alone is insufficient in halting the violence and suffering endured daily by Palestinians in the occupied territories.

“Every day that passes, Palestinian men, women, and, above all, children continue to be murdered by bombs, forced starvation, and the violence of the Israeli occupation,” the statement read. “Therefore, we call on the international community, and Chile in particular, to announce concrete measures, sanctions and firm actions that force Israel to conform its conduct to international law.”

The community emphasised the importance of the session of the United Nations General Assembly as an opportunity for global leaders to move beyond statements and adopt policies that directly address what it described as Israel’s “ongoing genocide” and systemic violations of international law.

The Chilean-Palestinian community, which represents the largest Palestinian diaspora outside the Arab world, stressed that justice must precede peace, and that international institutions have a responsibility to ensure accountability.

“The recognition of Palestine as an independent state is a step forward that we deeply value. But what will truly be relevant will be when the genocide is stopped, Israel’s impunity is ended, and full and unrestricted respect for international law is guaranteed,” the statement concluded. “Without justice, there will be no peace, and it is the duty of the international community to guarantee it.”

As more countries officially recognise the State of Palestine, Palestinians in Brazil have joined voices across the Latin American diaspora to welcome the growing international support, while calling on regional governments to go beyond recognition and take tangible steps to protect Palestinian lives and rights.

Brazil’s Palestinian community, one of the most active in Latin America, has long played a key role in advocating for justice, peace, and self-determination. The community has praised the recent decisions by Portugal, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and others to recognise Palestinian statehood as a turning point in the global conversation.

Brazil, which recognized Palestine in 2010, has also reaffirmed its commitment to the Palestinian cause. In a statement, the Brazilian government welcomed the recognising the Palestinian state, calling it a “significant historical advance” toward fulfilling Palestine’s aspirations for peace, freedom, and self-determination.

“Brazil urges all other countries that have not yet done so to recognise Palestine as a sovereign State,” the statement read.

Palestinian-Brazilians, while appreciative of Brazil’s diplomatic position, say the current moment demands more than reaffirmed statements, it requires concrete steps. That includes supporting international efforts to hold Israel accountable for war crimes, imposing sanctions, and calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

“We advocate for a two-State solution, with an independent and viable State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, which includes the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital”.

The Palestinian community in Argentina also expresses its profound satisfaction with the growing international recognition of the State of Palestine. “We see these developments as a vital and long-overdue step toward safeguarding the viability of the Two-State Solution and achieving a just and lasting peace for our people”.

“We warmly welcome and sincerely thank the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia for their recent recognition of the State of Palestine. These decisions are grounded not only in international law and United Nations resolutions but also reflect a principled commitment to ending the Israeli occupation and promoting peace, justice, and stability, not just in the Middle East, but across the global community,” the statement affirmed.

Moreover, it is important to emphasise that “recognition of Palestine is far more than a political gesture. It is an acknowledgment of our people’s legitimate and inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination, freedom, and return.”

These recognitions also serve a crucial purpose, “they stand as a response to the grave and ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli occupation: genocide, forced displacement, land annexation, collective punishment, and the systematic targeting of civilians, particularly children in Gaza and the West Bank.”

Given this reality, “we firmly believe that only a negotiated political solution, grounded in international law, can pave the way to genuine peace and coexistence. This path must replace the arrogance of force and impunity with justice and accountability.”

In conclusion, “we emphasise that peace cannot be achieved through empty declarations or symbolic gestures alone.”

