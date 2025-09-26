Israel considers applying its law to settlements, imposing sanctions on PA leaders

Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, said that Israel does not plan to annex areas under the Palestinian Authority’s control in the West Bank, but is considering applying Israeli law to the settlements. This move is being discussed as a response to recent Western recognition of the State of Palestine.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Sa’ar explained: “We have no intention of discussing the annexation of areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority, because we do not want to control the Palestinians.”

“What can be discussed, but has not yet been decided, is the application of Israeli law to the Israeli community that is there and not under the Palestinian Authority,” he added.

READ: Trump: Gaza deal “pretty close”, opposes West Bank annexation

These remarks come amid a wave of international recognition of the State of Palestine, which the Israeli government has strongly rejected.

Further discussions on the matter are expected after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returns from his current visit to Washington next week.

Meanwhile, Israel is weighing sanctions on Palestinian Authority leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas and Hussein al-Sheikh, after recent recognition of a Palestinian state. The measures would restrict their movement to Ramallah and target their private businesses, with final approval pending from political leaders.

READ: Shin Bet arrests Israeli accused of working with Iran to target ben Gvir, former army chief Halevi