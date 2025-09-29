Argentine Nobel laureate pushes for Netanyahu’s arrest if he visits

As Argentina’s President Javier Milei embraces ever-closer ties with Israel, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Perez Esquivel has taken the opposite path: urging a federal court to enforce International Criminal Court (ICC) rulings and arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of genocide and war crimes if he visits, Anadolu reports.

Perez, 93, is one of Latin America’s most respected human rights figures. Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1980 for his nonviolent struggle against Argentina’s military dictatorship, he was imprisoned and tortured for his activism before emerging as a lifelong voice for justice.

Their petition comes as Milei, a staunch supporter of Netanyahu, strengthens relations with Israel. Just last week, he received the B’nai B’rith award for what the group called his commitment to Israel.

“If he comes here, invited by President Milei, logically, he (Netanyahu) will find resistance. And we hope that he does not come to the country,” Perez told Anadolu.

Argentina, which recognizes the ICC’s jurisdiction, is legally obligated to carry out its rulings, Perez stressed. He accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians in Gaza, saying its attacks have killed some 20,000 children, and criticized Milei’s government for declaring it would not enforce an arrest order if Netanyahu visits.

“The court’s position is unequivocal,” Perez said, calling the stance “a negative sign for democracy” and evidence of Argentina’s growing alignment with Israel and the US.

But it seems like the campaign to keep the Israeli leader out is working, at least for now.

Netanyahu was expected to visit Argentina following his trip to the US this week, but the Israeli leader has reportedly canceled the plan. The Times of Israel, citing Argentina’s Embassy, said the visit was called off “due to technical reasons.”

Criticism of US

Perez also turned his attention to Washington.

“The US supports Israel, even with the veto in the UN,” Perez said, arguing that Washington represents the greatest obstacle to a peaceful solution to the conflict.

He accused Israel of long working to block the creation of a Palestinian state, aided by powerful allies.

“The Jewish community worldwide is very strong, especially in the US, which also imposes its decisions,” he said. “They try to prevent the establishment of the Palestinian state, and that is why they are taking away their territories.”

Perez further criticized the UN as weakened by US pressure.

“The UN has to be reformed and democratized. We, the peoples of the world, want peace. Yet, we see the current situation. It is extremely dangerous,” he said, noting the UN’s failure to stop both Israel’s assault on Gaza and the war in Ukraine.

Jewish people against the genocide

Argentina is home to the largest Spanish-speaking Jewish community in the world, estimated at around 250,000 people.

Perez emphasized its diversity and said many are strong critics of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

“The position of the state of Israel does not mean that all Jewish people think the same,” he stressed. “I congratulate those who are fighting to achieve peace with Palestine within Israel. This is very important.”

As an example, he cited Jewish Argentine actor Norman Briski, who condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and then faced antisemitic attacks.

He described his work alongside Israeli and Palestinian activists in Argentina, mentioning the Not in Our Name Jewish movement in Buenos Aires seeking peaceful solutions.

He also praised the mission of the Global Sumud Flotilla to try to break the Israeli blockade in Gaza and deliver aid.

Call for a ceasefire

On the prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza, Perez said both sides must take steps toward peace.

“These are economic and political interests. Now, I do not agree with the fact that Hamas have kidnapped Israelis. If they have the prisoners, let them release them, to be able to reach a political solution,” he said.

“But Israel must stop this genocide, which it continues to commit every day, bombing hospitals, schools and destroying the lives of a people. That is really very, very bad, and humanity must help.”

Perez also accused Western countries of hypocrisy.

“On the one hand, European countries talk about wanting peace, but they continue to help Israel. The UN is silenced. The US continues to press to make the Palestinian people disappear,” he said.

