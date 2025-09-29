Israeli media: Army chief warned Netanyahu against continuing Gaza offensive

Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Sunday evening that the Israeli Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, had delivered a secret document to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several weeks ago, on the eve of the current military operation in Gaza. The document, which was handed over in person to both the prime minister and the defence minister, warned of the risks of the planned military steps that have since been launched.

According to the channel, the document highlighted several issues, including:

-Israeli forces are returning to the same areas without a clear political objective.

-Israel is required to find an alternative to Hamas in Gaza, but refuses to do so.

-Every military operation needs to be backed by political action, which is currently absent.

-Field operations are putting the hostages at greater risk, and their condition is deteriorating.

An Israeli military source commented: “The Chief of Staff bears responsibility. It is his duty to convey these warnings clearly and in writing to the prime minister.”

The Israeli army spokesperson said: “The document is highly sensitive and confidential. It was delivered by hand to the prime minister and the defence minister. Naturally, given its sensitivity, we will not address its contents.”