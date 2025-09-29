Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Presidential committee for churches: Israel has destroyed Christian presence in Palestine

September 29, 2025 at 12:18 pm

A view of the damaged historical Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, where civilians took shelter, after Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Gaza on October 20, 2023. [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]

A view of the damaged historical Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church, where civilians took shelter, after Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Gaza on October 20, 2023. [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

The Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine said on Sunday that Israel has destroyed the Christian presence in Palestine and continues to bomb churches and their institutions during what it described as a war of extermination in the Gaza Strip.

The statement was published on the committee’s official Facebook page and included a photo showing an Israeli tank in front of the Church of the Nativity during the invasion of the West Bank in 2002.

The committee issued the statement in response to remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his speech at the United Nations on Friday, in which he claimed that Israel is the only state in the Middle East that protects Christians.

The committee said: “In a nearly empty UN General Assembly Hall, war criminal and ICC fugitive Benjamin Netanyahu once again spread lies about Palestinian Christians.”

It added: “The truth is clear: Israel’s colonial policies of ethnic cleansing, apartheid and genocide have destroyed the Christian presence in Palestine.”

The committee also explained that “before the Nakba of 1948, Palestinian Christians comprised 12.5 per cent of the population in historic Palestine (the West Bank, including Jerusalem, Gaza and Israel). Today, only 1.2 per cent remain in historic Palestine, and just 1 per cent in the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.”

Hamas: Blair not welcome in Palestine, our people can manage their own affairs

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending