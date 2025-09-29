EU powers call on Israel to ‘immediately’ halt military offensive in Gaza City

Germany, France, and Poland urged Israel on Monday to immediately halt its military campaign in Gaza City and work toward a ceasefire that would allow for the release of hostages and humanitarian aid for Palestinians, Anadolu reports.

Foreign ministers Johann Wadephul of Germany, Jean-Noel Barrot of France, and Radosław Sikorski of Poland — representing the Weimar Triangle — issued a joint statement after their talks in Warsaw.

“An immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza City is essential, as they are causing mass civilian displacement, casualties, and the destruction of infrastructure,” the ministers said, emphasizing their serious concern about ongoing developments in both the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

“We reiterate the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all remaining hostages, and the unimpeded entry of humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza in coordination with the UN and relevant agencies,” they said.

The foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution and called for swift implementation of the New York Declaration, which received backing from 142 states at the UN General Assembly earlier this month.

“All parties must refrain from actions that undermine the viability of this solution, including settlement expansion. In that context, we urge the Israeli government to cease all settlement activities, including the so-called project E1,” the ministers said, referring to a controversial Israeli settlement plan in the West Bank that critics argue would separate East Jerusalem from the rest of the West Bank and threaten the possibility of a viable, contiguous Palestinian state.

“The Weimar Triangle partners will continue working in the EU framework to address these issues and take appropriate action,” they also noted, with reference to ongoing discussions among EU partners about potential measures — including sanctions on far-right Israeli ministers — to increase pressure on the Netanyahu government.

