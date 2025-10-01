Middle East Monitor
Poll finds growing US support for Palestinians as backing for Israel falls

October 1, 2025 at 3:12 pm

People participate in ‘Stop Starving Gaza’ march to protest the killing of journalists in Palestine by Israeli forces and to call for an end to the starvation in Gaza on August 16, 2025 in New York, United States. [Selçuk Acar – Anadolu Agency]

American support for Israel has dropped sharply nearly two years into the Gaza war, with more voters now sympathising with Palestinians, according to a The New York Times/Siena College poll released this week.

For the first time since The New York Times began tracking attitudes in 1998, more Americans expressed sympathy for Palestinians (35 per cent) than for Israel (34 per cent). The poll also found a majority opposing additional US military and economic aid to Israel.

Roughly six in ten respondents said Israel should end the war even if all Israeli hostages are not released or Hamas is not destroyed. Meanwhile, 40 per cent believe Israel is deliberately killing civilians in Gaza—almost double the share recorded in 2023.

The generational divide was especially stark: seven in ten voters under 30 opposed further aid to Israel. Among Democrats, the shift was even more pronounced, with 54 per cent expressing greater sympathy for Palestinians, compared with just 13 per cent for Israel.

US website: Israeli contract to influence artificial intelligence in Israel’s favour

