Netanyahu’s closest ally Ron Dermer reportedly set to leave cabinet, report says

Israeli media reported Wednesday that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is expected to step down from government in the near future.

According to the Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Netanyahu informed cabinet members on Tuesday evening that Dermer would soon leave his ministerial post but would “remain close” to him and continue handling select matters. No official statement has been issued by Netanyahu’s office, and neither the timing nor the reasons for Dermer’s departure have been disclosed.

Dermer, often described as Netanyahu’s most influential cabinet member, has led Israel’s negotiating team in indirect talks with Hamas and overseen strategic communications with Washington. He has also managed sensitive channels with Syria and other foreign governments, according to Israeli reports.

Although not a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, Dermer is regarded as an independent figure aligned closely with Netanyahu’s policy priorities. He is also known for his strong ties to the US President Donald Trump’s administration. Israeli media have previously speculated about his intention to leave the government.

The development comes amid heightened diplomatic activity, following Trump’s unveiling earlier this week of a plan for Gaza that calls for the release of Israeli prisoners within 72 hours, a ceasefire, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Israeli officials estimate that 48 Israelis are currently held in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, more than 11,100 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, where human rights groups say widespread abuses, including torture, medical neglect, and poor conditions leading to several deaths.

