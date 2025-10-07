Luxembourg recognizes Palestine ‘because it is right thing to do,’ says premier

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden on Tuesday said his country recognized the state of Palestine “because it is the right thing to do,” Anadolu reports.

During a speech at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, he said: “A few weeks ago, in New York, Luxembourg recognized the state of Palestine, because it is the right thing to do, because the two-state solution remains the only viable way forward for lasting peace.”

Marking the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Gaza war, Frieden reiterated his call for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” emphasizing that “this is about humanity, about decency, about the kind of world we want to live in.”

Frieden warned that Europe once again finds itself “at a turning point,” facing global instability, technological and economic shifts, climate change, and migration challenges.

He underlined that Europe’s postwar success was built on an international order of “rules, treaties, and institutions,” which is now “under pressure like never before.”

Frieden urged EU countries to defend the rules-based system, saying: “Europe cannot give up on the rules-based system and international law, we must remain the voice of those values.”

Touching on EU enlargement, Frieden said the issue had become a matter of “strategic interest,” adding that delaying accession processes risks pushing candidate countries away from the bloc.

“That is why we need to revive hope and show that accession to the EU is realistic and close. In that spirit, let us set closer and clearer timelines,” he said, suggesting that Montenegro’s EU accession should be finalized next year.

He also highlighted the importance of the Schengen Area, calling it a “clear testament to European solidarity and tolerance.” Frieden warned that a long-term return to internal border controls would be a “step backward for the whole European project.”

“The right to asylum must be safeguarded. It is a non-negotiable aspect of our common humanity in individual countries in Europe. Regular migration is needed for economic development,” he added.

