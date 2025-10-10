Israel will allow Gaza residents to return to Gaza via Rafah crossing, 1st since war began

Israel intends to allow Palestinians stranded outside the Gaza Strip to return via the destroyed Rafah land crossing on the border with Egypt for the first time since Oct. 7, 2023, after establishing a mechanism with the Egyptian side, Israeli media reported on Friday, Anadolu reports.

“For the first time since October 7, 2023, Gaza residents who left the Strip from Egypt will be allowed to return to the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Army Radio said.

However, it also noted: “The return of Gaza residents will only begin after a mechanism has been established with the Egyptian side, and then the criteria, scope of work, and the entire process have been determined.”

The radio station claimed that this is what is stated in the humanitarian annex to the ceasefire agreement, adding that Tel Aviv “will allow Gaza residents to leave the Strip for Egypt via the Rafah crossing, using the same mechanism as in the January 2025 agreement, after Israeli approval and under the supervision and inspection of the European Union mission” as “no restrictions will be imposed on leaving Gaza for Egypt.”

READ: Palestinian Interior Ministry to begin deployment in areas of Gaza vacated by Israel

January agreement

In January 2025, Israel allowed patients, the wounded, and their companions to leave the Gaza Strip in coordination with the UN and international organizations, while some of them were prevented from traveling for security reasons despite the severity of their health conditions.

According to the radio station, the agreement allows 600 aid trucks per day to enter the Gaza Strip through the UN, accredited international organizations, and the private sector.

The trucks are expected to deliver food, medical supplies, shelter materials, fuel, and cooking gas.

The agreement also stipulates that the convoys will be permitted to travel freely from southern Gaza to the north using two main routes: Salah al-Din Road in the east and al-Rashid Road in the west.

READ: EU Parliament chief calls for Gaza ceasefire to be ‘respected, thoroughly implemented’