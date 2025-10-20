Too violent for Israel: Maccabi fans banned at home — but UK branded anti-Semitic for similar move

Israeli police have cancelled a high-profile football derby between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv after violent clashes that injured at least 16 people and led to multiple arrests. The cancellation came amid serious public safety fears, echoing a similar decision by UK authorities to bar Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from an upcoming Europa League match — a move that has been condemned by British politicians and weaponised in a growing national row over anti-Semitism.

According to the Israeli police the derby was called off “following disturbances and violent riots” during which dozens of flares and pyrotechnic devices were thrown. Thirteen civilians and three officers were injured, and nine arrests were made.

Footage from the scene showed projectiles launched towards the pitch and fans clashing with police outside the venue. Police described the events as posing “a real danger to the lives of police officers and civilians.”

Maccabi Tel Aviv confirmed the cancellation, stating: “Following the police’s decision, it was determined that the Tel Aviv derby will not take place tonight.”

The decision by the Israeli police to cancel the match over fears of violence follows a similar move by West Midlands Police in the UK, who last week barred Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a Europa League fixture against Aston Villa in Birmingham, citing public safety risks.

The ban was issued on the advice of Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which includes local council officials, police and event organisers, based on “current intelligence and previous incidents”.

Yet unlike the muted response to the Israeli ban, the UK decision sparked a political firestorm. Senior British politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary a Shabana Mahmood, accused Birmingham authorities of fuelling anti-Semitism.

Despite the valid concerns of the police, Conservative minister Claire Coutinho went further, used the ban to target Muslims by accusing local Muslim leaders of enabling “political Islam” and linking the petition to extremism.

Critics quickly took to X to express their support of the ban insisting that the UK police took the right decision after the violence involving Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from over the weekend.

Events in Israel today suggest that perhaps the West Mids police made the correct decision in banning Maccabi Tel Aviv fans after all. I had really hoped that a compromise could have been found and away fans allowed in whilst the local community could also feel protected, but… — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) October 19, 2025

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were involved in violent incidents in Amsterdam and elsewhere, including cases of racist chanting, hate speech, and assaults on opposing fans and security staff. The UK decision to bar them from attending the Birmingham match appears to have followed Israel’s own example yet has been framed in Britain as anti-Semitic and discriminatory.

