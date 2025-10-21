EU Commission chief says ‘Europe must play a role in rebuilding Gaza’

Europe must play a central role in rebuilding Gaza as well as reviving the two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking on the EU’s priorities for the coming year at the European Parliament, von der Leyen stressed that Europe’s independence and influence on the global stage depend on shaping the emerging international order, starting from its immediate neighborhood.

“This is true in the Middle East, where Europe must play a role in rebuilding Gaza, in relaunching the two-state solution, as well as in encouraging the birth of a new Syria,” she said.

Von der Leyen also underscored the EU’s commitment to supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities against a range of threats, including hybrid warfare, terrorism, and security consequences of climate change.

She highlighted the importance of a strong democracy in delivering solutions to citizens’ concerns, particularly in migration and child protection on social media.

The EU commission chief stressed the full implementation of the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, stronger border management through Frontex, and stricter enforcement against smugglers and traffickers.

“Legal migration is welcome, and we will need more of it. But illegal migration is not, and we cannot tolerate the smugglers and traffickers working against our rules,” she said.

She said Europe must protect its children from the growing harms of social media, noting that the EU is setting up a panel of experts to deliver recommendations for protecting children online, including a digital minimum age.

“And then we will act on this in the coming year. I really hope for your support. Because we should be absolutely clear that it should be parents who raise their children, not algorithms,” she added.

The Commission Work Program 2026, she said, will focus on competitiveness, defense readiness, and democratic resilience to ensure Europe can act decisively at home and abroad.

