US vice president meets with Israeli premier to discuss Gaza ceasefire

October 22, 2025 at 11:40 am

US Vice President JD Vance (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on October 22, 2025. [Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

US Vice President JD Vance met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, welcomed the US Vice President and his wife, Usha, to the premier’s office in Jerusalem.

No further details were revealed regarding the content of the discussion.

Vance is expected to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog following the talks with Netanyahu, according to Israeli media.

The vice president arrived in Israel on Tuesday for a three-day visit to oversee the implementation of the truce that came into force on Oct. 10 in Gaza and discuss the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan with senior Israeli officials.

Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

READ: Israel to reopen Gaza crossings under US pressure amid strikes

Trending