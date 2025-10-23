‘We need to push for accountability’: Slovenia urges EU to keep Israel sanctions on table

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon emphasized the necessity for the European Union to uphold accountability after the recent Gaza ceasefire, highlighting last month’s proposed sanctions targeting Israeli officials, Anadolu reports.

In September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to propose sanctions targeting extremist Israeli ministers and violent settlers, as well as a partial suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement’s trade-related provisions.

However, earlier this month, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, confirmed that these measures would be paused due to the fragile ceasefire, though they remain under consideration.

The EU leaders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss further steps against Israel. While adopting these proposals requires consensus among member states, divisions over Israel remain evident.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu, Fajon highlighted the importance of maintaining pressure to ensure compliance with international law.

“The present peace deal does not absolve Israel of responsibility for past violations; impunity is not acceptable, we need to push for accountability, also through available measures,” she stated.

‘Volatile and fragile’

Earlier this month, Israel and Hamas reached the first phase of a 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal based on a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. This phase includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and envisions the reconstruction of Gaza, along with the creation of a new governing mechanism that excludes Hamas.

Fajon welcomed the long-awaited ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and praised the mediation efforts of the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye.

The minister, however, stressed that the situation remains “volatile and fragile,” urging all parties to engage constructively. “Slovenia calls on all parties to engage constructively and respect the ceasefire fully,” she added.

The agreement has been repeatedly violated by Israel. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, at least 80 people have been killed and 303 injured by the Israeli military in Gaza.

She also emphasized the urgent need for immediate, unhindered, and safe humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza in cooperation with UN agencies.

“Gaza must be supplied with food, fuel, medical aid, shelters and other emergency aid. Israel must urgently open more crossings and enable the evacuation of the wounded,” Fajon said.

‘Measures proposed should stay on table’

In June 2024, Slovenia officially recognized the state of Palestine as an independent and sovereign nation, following a unanimous vote in parliament.

Fajon reaffirmed her country’s support for a two-state solution, as outlined in the New York Declaration, stressing the importance of strengthening the Palestinian Authority and involving it in Gaza’s reconstruction and future.

She further expressed concern over discussions in Israel on the annexation of the West Bank, describing them as “deeply worrying” and a threat to the two-state solution.

“For that reason, we believe the measures proposed by the European Commission last month should stay on the table,” she emphasized.

The Israeli parliament recently approved in a preliminary vote two draft bills aimed at annexing the West Bank and the Ma’ale Adumim settlement bloc in occupied East Jerusalem.

Both bills must pass three more readings before becoming law. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks across the West Bank have intensified, killing over 1,056 Palestinians, injuring 10,300, and detaining more than 20,000, according to Palestinian sources.

