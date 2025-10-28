Israel reportedly preparing for large-scale war against Hezbollah

The Israeli army has intensified military preparations along the northern front, amid growing indications that Israel is preparing for a major confrontation with Hezbollah, according to reports from Israeli media.

Army Radio cited informed sources as saying that the anticipated operation will involve wide-scale assassinations of senior Hezbollah commanders and strikes on key positions deep inside Lebanon. The sources added that the operation could be launched “at any moment,” depending on developments along the border.

The reports suggest Israel aims to neutralize Hezbollah’s leadership and infrastructure, even as a fragile ceasefire remains officially in place. Tel Aviv has continued to conduct limited strikes and reconnaissance missions in southern Lebanon, which it claims are part of efforts to “enforce” the US-brokered truce reached in November 2024.

According to Israeli military assessments, Hezbollah is repositioning its forces and pursuing a strategy of “calculated containment,” accepting losses among border units in exchange for fortifying its capabilities deeper inside Lebanon.

Israeli sources also warned that Hezbollah could attempt cross-border incursions into northern Israel, though they acknowledged the group suffered substantial losses during the last war.

The Israeli army claims its ongoing operations aim to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capacity and to “shape the future battlefield” ahead of any renewed conflict.

