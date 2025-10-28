Turkish vice president, Saudi minister discuss Gaza, bilateral and economic ties

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Tuesday met Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih on the sidelines of the 9th Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“During our discussion, we addressed a range of topics, including bilateral and economic relations between our countries, ways to boost mutual investments, the regional implications of the new period in Gaza following the ceasefire, and developments in Syria,” Yilmaz wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He expressed hope that the productive engagements within the forum, which brings together global leaders from government, business, and technology sectors, will pave the way for new collaborations.

“I thank the minister for his hospitality during the forum and for his constructive contributions to strengthening our relations,” Yilmaz added.

The meeting was also attended by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Justice and Development (AK) Party MP and chair of the Turkiye-Saudi Arabia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Nureddin Nebati, and Turkiye’s Ambassador to Riyadh Emrullah Isler.

