Morocco to host Africa Financial Summit next week

Morocco’s economic capital, Casablanca, will host the fifth edition of the Africa Financial Summit (AFIS 2025) on Nov. 3-4, gathering more than 1,250 financial leaders and public decision-makers to define a roadmap for the continent’s financial sovereignty, Anadolu reports.

The AFIS 2025 program will highlight the transformations needed to unlock Africa’s financial potential, a press release from the summit stated on Friday.

The event will feature key topics such as the mobilization of institutional capital with an enhanced role for pension funds, sovereign funds, insurers, and African banks, whose active participation will be essential to drive growth and financial sovereignty on the continent.

It will also discuss financing for major projects in energy, logistics infrastructure, and natural resources; accelerating digital transformation and innovation, with AI, stock exchanges, and fintechs serving SMEs and private equity.

By bringing together the main public and private finance players, AFIS 2025 stands out as a unique platform for dialogue and cooperation, the statement read.

Amir Ben Yahmed, president of the Africa Financial Summit, said: “This edition in Casablanca reflects the urgency of modernizing our instruments and mobilizing our own capital to channel it into strategic projects that will consolidate our economic development.

“We must make financial sovereignty the cornerstone of growth and inclusion on our continent.”

Ethiopis Tafara, International Finance Corporation (IFC) regional vice president for Africa, said: “At the Africa Financial Summit 2025, we’re bringing together Africa’s financial industry leaders to harness innovative ways of mobilizing the private capital needed to fund jobs, resilience, and inclusive economic growth that the demographics of the continent demand.”

The event will host high-level participants such as ministers, governors, and CEOs.

