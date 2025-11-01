The Epstein file claimed its first grand victim: Prince Andrew fell. Who’s next — Trump?

The Epstein scandal was never a sordid story of sex and power alone. An indictment of how proximity to money and influence once guaranteed impunity in a decaying global order, it is a mirror held up. Those guarantees are crumbling. Prince Andrew was the first grand domino to fall. His fall from royal grace was swift, humiliating, and irreversible. Now, with the Epstein files stuffed with names and cross-referenced phone logs, one question looms: Who’s next? Is it Donald Trump?

A royal collapse

For years, Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was written off as an unfortunate association, but when newly unsealed emails came to light – including one from February 2011, in which he wrote, “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon,” months after claiming to have severed ties – it was clear the rot went deeper.

His catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview sealed his fate. Confronted with Virginia Giuffre’s allegations, Andrew blurted, “It didn’t happen.” Then came his ridiculous defense — that he couldn’t have been sweating because he had “a peculiar medical condition.” British columnist Marina Hyde called it “a masterclass in self-immolation,” and she was right. It was the performance of a man convinced that his titles could still shield him from accountability.

King Charles quickly stripped him of his honours. A Buckingham Palace statement was curt and brutal: “The Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen.” The once-sacrosanct royal system had finally thrown one of its own under the bus.

The Epstein web

Epstein’s world was not an aberration; it was an ecosystem-a place where power courted depravity. His private jet, the infamous “Lolita Express,” ferried scientists, billionaires, politicians, and princes to his private island —a pleasure dome built on silence and complicity.

Among those who ended up in Epstein’s orbit were Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Donald Trump. The best-documented — and most politically explosive — connection is the one with Trump. In a 2002 interview, Trump said, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do — and many of them are on the younger side.” The quote, now viewed through the lens of Epstein’s crimes, glows like a radioactive warning.

Photographic records show Trump and Epstein laughing together at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by young women. Trump later claimed they had a “falling out,” though the timeline is opaque. Unsealed court documents this year revealed that Epstein had fourteen phone numbers linked to Trump, including one labelled “Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago.” In the age of digital footprints, that kind of proximity is hard to erase.

Cracks in the shield

Once, wealth and status provided a kind of judicial armor. Now, they attract the sharpest blades. “There aren’t many more mistakes the Trump administration can make in its cover-up of the president’s close relationship with sex trafficking magnate Jeffrey Epstein,” American legal scholar Marci Hamilton wrote.

Epstein’s world was never about sex alone; it was about access. Those who drew near him did so because he was a portal to capital, to power, to secrets. The deeper the investigation goes, the clearer it becomes that the scandal was less about the crimes of one man than about the moral decay of a class.

Journalist Carole Cadwalladr put it starkly: “Prince Andrew was the first. He won’t be the last. The Epstein network was vast, and it didn’t operate in a vacuum.” That vacuum was filled with enablers — politicians, lawyers, financiers — all too happy to look the other way.

Even Author/journalist Michael Wolff, who is no stranger to Trump-world’s dysfunction, said: “I’d like nothing better than to get Donald Trump and Melania Trump under oath… and actually find out all the details of their relationship with Epstein.”

The next domino

The civil suits and criminal investigations have already served to fray the illusion of invulnerability that has hung over Trump’s legal troubles. None of them directly links him with Epstein’s crimes, but the gravitational pull of scandal is relentless. It erodes credibility, exposes hypocrisy, and isolates even the most powerful.

The question now is not only who’s next, but whether the system itself has the appetite for another reckoning. Are prosecutors willing to pierce the legal armor surrounding a sitting president? Is the press ready to confront the powerful with the same ferocity it did a prince?

A reckoning deferred

The Epstein saga has not ended; it’s metastasizing. Every newly unsealed document, every new name, extends the fracture line between privilege and accountability. The fall of Prince Andrew was a powerful warning that no title, no fortune, no office is above exposure and retribution.

Trump’s relationship to Epstein might remain an unsubstantiated shadow, but shadows have weight. They cling. They remind us that power, once stripped of its myth, shows only what it has always been: fragile, human, corruptible.

The Epstein case is more than a scandal; it’s an X-ray of the moral decay of our civilization. And as the names start to emerge, it won’t be a question of who’s next, but how much more decay exists before the whole edifice crumbles.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.