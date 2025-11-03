Two narcissists, two scorpions in a bottle: When one cracks, the other shatters the illusion in a verbal blitz

The moment two men who believe that they alone possess the map of history get together, their alliance is undoubtedly built on shifting sands. Donald J. Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, two figures driven by hubris, standing at the apex of praise and power, now risk spectacular implosion. Their bromance was once the defining axis of a new Israel-US paradigm. But the cracks have begun to show.

Trump is the personification of hyperbole, over-promise, and what his ghost-writer once called “truthful hyperbole”. He uses public platforms to heap self-adulation: “I’m very stable, a genius,” he once declared. He bristles at criticism; for him, the spotlight is not a tool—it is the proof of his exceptional existence. Psychiatrist John D. Gartner describes him as “convinced that he actually believes that he has some type of God-like powers”. A paper of psychological research concluded that the very structure of pathological narcissism — grandiosity paired with vulnerability — helped explain the mass appeal of figures like Trump.

Netanyahu, on his part, dons the statesman’s polished suit, but inside, the substance is like a mirror. In an academic study, professors recognized narcissistic traits in him: “His personal success is more important than ideological considerations; he has delusions that he can perceive things more clearly than others.” Al-Zaytouna Centre Israeli analyst Ian Bremmer wrote: “If you ask me what Benjamin Netanyahu’s biggest mistake was, I’d say it’s probably his narcissism and focusing on his own interests.”

What links these two men? First, the strategic embracing of iconoclasm: both believe they can outsmart opponents, escape constraints, and set the narrative rather than respond to it. As one recent Ynet News commentary observed:

“Both are driven by narcissism and hubris, displaying overconfidence to identify and seize opportunities … while neutralizing obstacles and risks.”

Second, there is the symbiotic dynamic: Trump needed a peer figure abroad who projected dominance; Netanyahu needed a US titan who would constantly toss him the keys. But here lies the structural fault-line: an asymmetry of leverage. Israel depends upon US financial and military aid, diplomatic protection, and strategic alignment. The United States does not depend on Israel in the same way. When that imbalance becomes significant, the captions fall out of step with the script.

This is where the current war in Gaza introduces a novel fault-line. In the past, the two projected unwavering harmony. In private, one can imagine them exchanging flattery, mutual admiration, and grandiose predictions. In public, the praise is perfumed and multi-toned. Yet behind that façade, the narcissist’s contract begins to weaken: when one partner’s power is subservient and the other’s is sovereign, the dynamic favours the strong. They start watching each other and scheming to outmaneuver one another. The first phase of estrangement is already underway.

As senior analysts explained, Trump still supports Israel—but only a version of Israel in which Netanyahu is strictly subordinate. The alliance unravels when the Israeli leader seeks to press the US foreign-policy apparatus into projects that trumpet his image rather than serve the US agenda.

These men will not go quietly. Narcissists never do. It is the same old pattern: praise becomes debt; admiration becomes exploitation; the mirror starts to crack. One of them will feel betrayed. One will begin the blame game.

What might cause the rupture? Legal jeopardy for both is in the air. Trump has judicial decisions against him; Netanyahu has domestic charges and an international arrest warrant hanging over his head. These men have never hesitated to cannibalize their own ranks. Their rise was paved with the broken backs of loyalists who once sang their praises. The list of discarded allies is long, and the trail behind them is slick with betrayal. Each name is a cautionary tale, each wound a monument to their ruthless self-preservation. Their former confidants still bleed — politically, reputationally — and the pain they carry is a testament to the cost of proximity to power. The minute one of them falls under the bus, the other will attack. Two megalomaniacs dance around each other, likened to two scorpions in a bottle. The savage verbal weapons will be unleashed: insults, denouncements, the unraveling of all the polished constructs.

Consider Trump’s modus operandi: raw emotional bombardment, unfiltered reactions, and insults lobbed without filter or pause. Netanyahu thinks in decades, not in tweets, and plays the long game. But when his illusion of control falters, the results will likewise be savage and relentless. The two men, flatteringly, wear the mantle of patriotism as policy, reminding us of English essayist Samuel Johnson’s famous phrase: “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.”

And so the stage is set: two narcissists strutting on a global stage, each accustomed to being the centre of adulation and applause, are now locked into a precarious dance where only one can stay the star. As the rift grows, the spectacle will grow with it. The masses are already shifting. In Israel, a broad segment of society has turned against Netanyahu. In America, the us-versus-them energy that powered Trump has begun to signal restlessness: “Why are we sacrificing our nation’s reputation for another? President Richard Nixon called it a liability,” they ask.

A narcissist will strike back if overshadowed. When admiration turns to rivalry, the collapse begins. The longer this dance goes on, the louder the first explosion.

It is coming, the rupture. Much sooner than anyone can think. Keep an eye on the mirror; one of them will shatter it.

