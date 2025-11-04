ICC launches evidence collection on alleged war crimes in Sudan’s El Fasher

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced on Monday that it has begun taking immediate steps to collect and preserve evidence related to reports of mass killings, rape, and other atrocities in the city of El Fasher, western Sudan.

In a statement, the Office of the Prosecutor said it is “deeply concerned and gravely alarmed” by accounts of widespread violence allegedly committed during attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ICC noted that the reported crimes appear to be part of a broader pattern of violence that has engulfed Darfur since April 2023.

“If substantiated, these acts could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute,” the statement said. It added that the Office is “taking immediate steps” to collect and safeguard evidence for use in potential prosecutions.

The Court reaffirmed that it maintains jurisdiction over crimes committed in Darfur under UN Security Council Resolution 1593 (2005), which referred the situation to the ICC. Ongoing investigations cover alleged violations committed since the renewed outbreak of conflict in April 2023.