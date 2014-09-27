Sanaa is the fourth Arab capital to join the Iranian revolution

The Tehran city representative in the Iranian parliament, Ali Reza Zakani, who is close to the Iranian supreme guide Ali Khamenei, said: “Three Arab capitals have today ended up in the hands of Iran and belong to the Islamic Iranian revolution”. He noted that Sanaa has now become the fourth Arab capital that is on its way to joining the Iranian revolution.

The Iranian Rasa News Agency quoted Zakani saying to the Iranian parliament that Iran is passing through the phase of “grand jihad”. He pointed out that this phase requires a special policy and a cautious approach because it may lead to many repercussions.

He said that Iranian officials should be informed as to what is taking place in the regional arena and acquaint themselves with political players that influence the region’s states. He drew attention to the necessity of supporting movements that function within the Iranian revolution’s framework in order to end oppression and assist the oppressed in the Middle East.

Zakani went on to say that prior to the victory of the Iranian Islamic revolution in Iran there were two fundamental currents that constituted the American axis in the region, explaining: “there was Saudi Islam and Turkish secularism. But after the success of the Iranian revolution the political equation in the region changed in Iran’s favour. Today we are at the peak of our strength, we impose our will and our strategic interest on everyone in the region.”

He pointed out that the Middle East region is now forming two main poles, the first is under the leadership of the United States and its Arab allies and the second is under the leadership of Iran and the states that joined the Iranian revolution’s project.

The Tehran City representative in the Iranian parliament acknowledged the entry of the Iranian Al-Quds legion into Iraq and said: “Had General Qasim Soleimani not intervened in the last hours in Iraq Baghdad would have fallen into the hands of ISIS, and this intervention applies to Syria.” He noted, “had we hesitated in taking decisive decisions vis-à-vis the Syrian crisis and had we now intervened militarily, the Syrian regime would have fallen right at the start of the onset of the revolution.”

Zakani said that the head of the Syrian regime, Bashar Al-Assad, used to say to official delegations that came to congratulate him on his presidential election win that the real congratulations “should be offered to the Iranian Guide Ali Khamenei and not to me personally because he is the one who is credited first and foremost with my success in these elections.”

With regard to Yemen, Zakani considered the Yemeni revolution to be a natural extension of the Iranian revolution and predicted that 14 out of 20 Yemeni provinces will soon come under the control of the Houthis. Their influence will reach into Saudi Arabia itself. He said: The Yemeni revolution will not be confined to Yemen alone. It will extend, following its success, into Saudi territories. The Yemeni-Saudi vast borders will help accelerate its reach into the depths of Saudi land.”