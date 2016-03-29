US discusses Assad's removal with Moscow

The Director of the CIA John Brennan raised the issue of the removal of Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad with Russia, Almesryoon.com reported the US embassy in Moscow saying yesterday.

In addition, the embassy said that Brennan discussed the ceasefire, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

According to reports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said Brennan held meetings in the headquarters of the Russian Federal Security Services and other places.

However, the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday denied any contacts between Brennen and the Kremlin during his visit to Moscow.

Previously, Interfax reported the deputy of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov that the US had understood Moscow’s position not to discuss Al-Assad’s future at this time.

However, a spokesperson of the US Department of State denied that his country had changed its position regarding Al-Assad during the discussion between Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian officials in Moscow last week.

Kerry did not say whether he discussed this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.