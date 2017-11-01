Espanol / English

Palestinian girl, 11, to UK PM: Balfour celebration ‘a new obstacle to peace’

November 1, 2017 at 4:51 pm
11-year-old Palestinian girl, Hala Nasrallah, has written a letter to the UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, who is planning to attend a celebration to mark he Balfour Declaration
November 1, 2017 at 4:51 pm

Below is a letter written by an 11-year-old Palestinian student living in Qatar address to British Prime Minister Theresa May who is planning to attend a celebration of the centenary of the Balfour Declaration along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

To Her Excellency Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Ms Theresa May

I hope you are well.

I have recently read about your British and Israel celebration of the one hundred years of the Balfour Declaration for Israel to occupy Palestine (which is not actually Balfour’s property). After that, an ocean of sadness and death flooded Palestine. To be completely honest, I do not understand why you would celebrate that day with pride. Are you proud of causing the Palestinians to be homeless? Are you proud of stealing peace from the Palestinians’ hearts, souls and minds without having the right to do that?

I live in Qatar, and I do have a lot of British friends, and I am in a British school. I am only eleven years old, but diving into the future, I realise that when my friends and I have graduated, they would all move back to their homeland. However, I would have no home to return to.

Although I have never set foot in Palestine due to Israel grabbing it away, my grandfather told me a lot of stories about what life in Palestine was like back then. He talked about the village that he used to live in; a village named Al-Burayj. It was a very pleasant village, but now it is a store full of weapons. It is not only about my grandfather and my village. It is also about the rest of the Palestinians that were kicked out of their own villages, and now many of them live in wretched, gloomy and miserable camps. I’m certain you know the agony that happens in Palestinian camps.

In fact, I feel that it is heavily confusing that you have refused to apologise, as even apologising is not enough. Palestine will not return to how it used to be by just doing that, because bringing it back would need a lot of effort from the international community.

Above all, you have placed a new obstacle in the road of peace because you are planning to celebrate a centenary that led to injustice for many people.

Nevertheless, the hope will always live inside us. Thus as an eleven-year-old, there is not much that I can do, but I will always seek a way to help Palestine. Therefore, that is why I am writing this letter to you. I would like to ask you on behalf of all oppressed Palestinians to cancel this shameful celebration.

I hope you take my request into thought and consideration

Sincerely,
Hala Nasrallah
Year 6
Sherborne Qatar School

  Kaminoyona

    Helen4Yemen

      Whose is it? European Jewry with not even a drop of Abraham’s blood in them?

    • mesmart

      stop your fake Bible quotes. the Bible was revised leading to the 1st zionist congress meetings.Than zionist made sure Bibles where Sold Globally to brain wash people into believing the narrative of Israel, which was added in the Bible as a result of the revision that took place 1904, and again 1917. Why do you think zionist placed Bibles in Hotels, free for the taken? Do you think they care about your piety and mine. Of course not, its all about enforcing the zionist narrative to give them what they want to believe a divine right to occupy Palestine and steal her from her true Children and people…

    • Fred Mace

      You are a brain washed Zionist Terrorist, a thief and the supporter of murderers. I know which one I would trust!!

    Helen4Yemen

      But the fact that European Jewry with no ancestry ties to the region faked their way to Palestine as
      returning”.

  Helen4Yemen

    “the Balfour Declaration for Israel to occupy Palestine”

    Actually, there was no Israel, Palestine was renamed “Israel” by European Jewry who wanted to deceive the world that
    Ashkenazi Jewry are descended from Israelite – which is totally false. Balfour was giving Arab land to European Jewry because they were hated back in Europe. It is that simple. And you are right, it was not his to give.

      • Helen4Yemen

        Exodus 15:14 The people shall hear, and be afraid: sorrow shall take hold on the inhabitants of Palestina.
        Isaiah 14:29 Rejoice not thou, whole Palestina, because the rod of him that smote thee is broken: for out of the serpent’s root shall come forth a cockatrice, and his fruit shall be a fiery flying serpent.
        Isaiah 14:31 Howl, O gate; cry, O city; thou, whole Palestina, art dissolved: for there shall come from the north a smoke, and none shall be alone in his appointed times.
        Joel 3:4 Yea, and what have ye to do with me, O Tyre, and Zidon, and all the coasts of Palestine? will ye render me a recompence? and if ye recompense me, swiftly and speedily will I return your recompence upon your own head.
        (King James version)

        • mesmart

          stop your fake Bible quotes. the Bible was revised leading to the 1st zionist congress meetings.Than zionist made sure Bibles where Sold Globally to brain wash people into believing the narrative of Israel, which was added in the Bible as a result of the revision that took place 1904, and again 1917. Why do you think zionist placed Bibles in Hotels, free for the taken? Do you think they care about your piety and mine. Of course not, its all about enforcing the zionist narrative to give them what they want to believe a divine right to occupy Palestine and steal her from her true Children and people.

      • Helen4Yemen

        And where are the natives of Palestine if not the Palestinians?
        Is Mileikowsky native to Palestine?

      • Helen4Yemen

        Are you now like a parrot repeating nonsense? Who do you think the natives of Palestine are? Mileikowsky of Lithuanian with confirmed DNA of 99.9% European and 0% Middle Eastern?

      • Misterioso

        Such appalling and inexcusable ignorance!!!

        The first known written reference to Palestinians as a people (Peleset) was c.1150 BCE at the temple of Medinet Habut. They were among those who fought with Egypt during Ramesses III’s reign.

        The definition of “Palestinian” in the Oxford English: Adjective: “relating to Palestine or its peoples.” Noun: “A member of the native Arab population of the region of Palestine.” Native Arab = Indigenous people.

        The region between the Jordan River and the Med. Sea was referred to as “Palestine” by the Greek historian Herodotus (“the father of history”) during the 5th century BCE.

        100 years later, in the mid-4th Century BCE, Aristotle referred to Palestine while discussing the Dead Sea in his Meteorology. “Again if, as is fabled, there is a lake in Palestine….”

        Jewish historian Josephus’s (c.37-100 CE) The Jewish War, Antiquities of the Jews contains many references to both “Palestine” and “Palestinians.”

        Contemporaries of Jesus also routinely referred to Palestine as “Palestine.” In the first decade of the 1st Century, the Roman poet Ovid mentioned Palestine in both his famed mythological poem Metamorphoses and his erotic elegy The Art of Love. He also wrote of “the waters of Palestine” in his calendrical poem Fasti. Around the same time, another Latin poet, Tibullus wrote of “the crowded cities of Palestine” in the section “Messalla’s Triumph” in his poem Delia.

        The Zionist claim that the Roman emperor Hadrian officially changed the name of the region to “Syria Palaestina” or simply “Palestine,” in 135 CE is contradicted by the fact that by then, the term “Palestine” had already been in use for over 600 years.

        Also, for the record, when the Muslim Arabs arrived in Palestine in the 7th century CE (and liberated its Jewish population from Byzantine oppression), they retained the administrative organization of the territory of Palestine as it had been under the Romans and later, the Byzantines. They referred to the territory as Filastin (no “P” in Arabic.)

        To quote the opening sentence of the section entitled “Filastin” that appears in the book “Dictionary of the Lands,” written by geographer Yaqut ibn Abdullah al-Hamawi in 1225: “Filastin: It is the last one of the regions of Syria in the direction of Egypt. Its most famous cities are Ashkelon, Ramle, Gaza, Arsuf, Caesaria, Nablus, Jericho, Jaffa and Beit Guvrin.”

        By about 1300 CE there were virtually no Jews in Palestine, which was a recognized geographical concept using coinage with “Filistin” written on them. There were diaries of Palestinian travelers who said they missed “Palestine” and a distinctive Palestinian dialect of Arabic had evolved. From 1300 on, the vast majority of people who lived in Palestine were Christians and Muslims.

        In 1603, Shakespeare wrote in his play Othello: “Emilia: I know a lady in Venice would have walked barefoot to Palestine for a touch of his nether lip.” (Act IV, Scene iii.)

        In 1863, The Religious Tract Society of London published its “Pictorial Journey Through the Holy Land; or Scenes of Palestine.” In this work Beersheba is described as the southern limit of Palestine. Beersheba lies south-east of Gaza on the northern edge of the Negev desert. Palestine is described as “south of Lebanon.”

        European tourist books of the nineteenth century refer to “Palestine,” as did Theodor Herzl in his correspondence and the 1917 Balfour Declaration as well as the 1922 Class A League of Nations British Mandate.

        To quote the Winston Churchill Memorandum (1 July 1922) regarding the League of Nations Class A British Mandate: “[T]he status of all citizens of Palestine in the eyes of the law shall be Palestinian, and it has never been intended that they, or any section of them, should possess any other juridical status.”

  • Helen4Yemen

    Letter from President Nasser to President Kennedy 1961
    “He who does not own has made a promise to he who does
    not deserve. Then both he who does not own and he who
    does not deserve were able, through force and deceit, to usurp
    the right of the legitimate owner and take away from him what
    he owned and deserved. This is the true picture of the Balfour
    declaration: Britain’s pledge, promising in a land she does not
    own, but is owned by the Arab people of Palestine – a Jewish
    home in Palestine. On the individual basis, Mr. President, not
    to speak of the international basis, the picture as such shows
    a clear case of larceny in which any ordinary court can convict
    those responsible.”

  • Helen4Yemen

    Balfour simply wanted European Jewry out of Europe! Take a look:

    “Wherever one went in Eastern Europe one found that by some way or other the Jew got on, and when to this was added the fact that he belonged to a distinct race and that he professed a religion which to the people about him was an object of inherited hatred, and that, moreover, he was … numbered by millions, one could perhaps understand the desire to keep him down and deny him the rights to which he was entitled” Balfour

      Fred Mace

What difference would that make? Its her land

      • charliematerne

        • Fred Mace

          • Helen4Yemen

            You mean the law that was paid for by the Rothschild dynasty?
            We are so sick of your and your goddamned Rothschild money interfering in the affairs of the Arabs. Ukraine elected a Jew PM and Ashkenazi can safely return home.

          • Helen4Yemen

            He is simply a European colonial predator with not even a tiny bit of Middle East ancestry to connect him to the region. I am Middle Eastern and the Ashenazi look to us like the British did the Kenyans, totally alien.

          • Helen4Yemen

            Why is your European sss involved in Arab affairs, that is what I would liek to know? Just because you have abandoned your Ashkenazi food and have fallen in love with Arab food does not make you native. Remember that you were hatched by non-Jewish European women.

        • Helen4Yemen

          What makes you feel you have a voice to speak on Arab matters?
          Don’t forget that you told us g that you were hatched by non-Jewish
          European women and Israelite men, right? I thought if your mama
          not Jewish that the new breed are not Jewish, right? Palestine is not your grandmother’s land, Poland is.

        • Helen4Yemen

          I got very important and urgent message for you … here

          https://i.imgur.COM/BPSJpZG.png

      • Misterioso

        Precisely!!

        (A) In the summer of 1967, “[t]he legal counsel of the Foreign Ministry, Theodor Meron, was asked [by then Israeli Prime Minister Levi Eshkol] whether international law allowed settlement in the newly conquered land. In a memo marked ‘Top Secret,’ Meron wrote unequivocally: ‘My conclusion is that civilian settlement in the administered territories contravenes the explicit provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention.’” (New York Times, 10 March 2006)

        (B) Security Council Resolution 446 (22 March 1979) “[Affirms] once more that the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12 August 1949 is applicable to the Arab territories occupied by Israel since 1967, including Jerusalem,
        “1. Determines that the policy and practices of Israel in establishing settlements in the Palestinian and other Arab territories occupied since 1967 have no legal validity and constitute a serious obstruction to achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East;..”

        (C) Security Council Resolution 465 (1 March 1980) “determines that all measures taken by Israel to change the physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure or status of the Palestinian and other Arab territories occupied since 1967, including Jerusalem, or any part thereof, have no legal validity…”

        (D) Israel’s 1980 annexation of East Jerusalem was unanimously rejected by the UN Security Council in Resolution 476 (June 30, 1980): “all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken by Israel, the Occupying Power, which purport to alter the character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal validity and constitute a flagrant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.”

        (E ) On 17 December 1981, the UNSC unanimously passed Resolution 497, which declared Israel’s 14 December 1981 annexation of Syria’s Golan Heights “null and void.”

        (F) In accordance with the 1949 Fourth Geneva Convention, ratified by Israel, and further underscoring the illegality of the settlements, Part 2, Article 8, section B, paragraph viii of the Rome Statute of the International Court (1998) defines “the transfer directly or indirectly by the Occupying power of parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies ” as a War Crime, indictable by the International Criminal Court.

        (G) On 24 February 2004, the U.S. State Department reaffirmed its earlier position in a report entitled Israel and the Occupied Territories, Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: “Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights after the 1967 War…. The international community does not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over any part of the occupied territories.”

        (H) In its 2004 ruling, the International Court of Justice unanimously ruled that “No territorial acquisition resulting from the threat or use of force shall be recognized as legal.” The World Court denoted this principle a “corollary” of the U.N. Charter and as such “customary international law” and a “customary rule” binding on all member States of the United Nations.

        (I) US Secretary of State, John Kerry: “The US views all of the settlements as illegitimate.” (13 August 2013, Reuters Video)

        (J) British Foreign Secretary William Hague regarding Jewish settlements in the West Bank (5 April 2011): “This is not disputed territory. It is occupied Palestinian territory and ongoing settlement expansion is illegal under international law…”

        (K) UN Security Council Resolution 2334, December 23, 2016: “Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and reaffirming, inter alia, the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force,
        “Reaffirming the obligation of Israel, the occupying Power, to abide scrupulously by its legal obligations and responsibilities under the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, of 12 August 1949, and recalling the advisory opinion rendered on 9 July 2004 by the International Court of Justice,
        “Condemning all measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, including, inter alia, the construction and expansion of settlements, transfer of Israeli settlers, confiscation of land, demolition of homes and displacement of Palestinian civilians, in violation of international humanitarian law and relevant resolutions,….”

        “1. Reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;
        “2. Reiterates its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard;

        There is no special provision in international law (e.g., the UN Charter, The Fourth Geneva Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Rome Statute, which are binding on all UN members) that permits Israel to violate it with impunity.

        Re: the Gaza Strip

        Human Rights Watch, 2005: “…Israel will continue to be an Occupying Power [of the Gaza Strip] under international law and bound by the provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention because it will retain effective control over the territory and over crucial aspects of civilian life. Israel will not be withdrawing and handing power over to a sovereign authority – indeed, the word ‘withdrawal’ does not appear in the [2005 disengagement] document at all… The IDF will retain control over Gaza’s borders, coastline, and airspace, and will reserve the right to enter Gaza at will. According to the Hague Regulations, ‘A territory is considered occupied when it is actually placed under the authority of the hostile army. The occupation extends only to the territory where such authority has been established and can be exercised’. International jurisprudence has clarified that the mere repositioning of troops is not sufficient to relieve an occupier of its responsibilities if it retains its overall authority and the ability to reassert direct control at will.”

        The International Committee of the Red Cross: “The whole of Gaza’s civilian population is being punished for acts for which they bear no responsibility. The closure therefore constitutes a collective punishment imposed in clear violation of Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law. The Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, ratified by Israel, bans collective punishment of a civilian population.”

        “In practice, Gaza has become a huge, let me be blunt, concentration camp for right now 1,800,000 people” – Amira Hass, 2015, correspondent for Haaretz, speaking at the Forum for Scholars and Publics at Duke University.

        “‘The significance of the [then proposed] disengagement plan [implemented in 2005] is the freezing of the peace process,’ Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s senior adviser Dov Weisglass has told Ha’aretz. ‘And when you freeze that process, you prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, and you prevent a discussion on the refugees, the borders and Jerusalem. Effectively, this whole package called the Palestinian state, with all that it entails, has been removed indefinitely from our agenda….’ Weisglass, who was one of the initiators of the disengagement plan, was speaking in an interview with Ha’aretz for the Friday Magazine. ‘The disengagement is actually formaldehyde,’ he said. ‘It supplies the amount of formaldehyde that is necessary so there will not be a political process with the Palestinians.’” (Top PM Aide: Gaza Plan Aims to Freeze the Peace Process, Ha’aretz, October 6, 2004)

    • Helen4Yemen

      Can the Eskimos “return” to Palestine?

      What does the Ashkenazi have in common with the Eskimos?
      Both the Eskimos and the Ashkenazi are at exactly the same
      level of Middle Eastern ancestry which is 0% for both. Stop
      hallucinating with your biblical hocus-pocus.

  • Helen4Yemen

    Were the lands of Iraq, Syria inhabited by Shlomos from Lithuania, Hungary, Germany?

  • Helen4Yemen

    What the he!! are the fake Israelite doing on Arab land?

    Alan Dershoitz……. 98.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Bernie Sanders…… 97.7% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Larry David………… 97.8% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Neil Gaiman………. 99.6% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Carol Kline………… 96.0% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Tony Kushner……… 97.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Alex Feinberg…….. 93.6% Ashkenazi … 99% European

  • Helen4Yemen

    How much of Abraham’s blood do the fake Israelite have in them? ZERO!

  • Helen4Yemen

    “A hundred years ago, the Balfour Declaration helped pave the way for the reestablishment of an independent state for the Jewish people in our ancestral homeland.”

    Said Lithuanian Benjamin Mileikowsky aka Natanyahu aka Ben Nitai

    Mileikosky knows that he has 0% genetic link to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob.

    Alan Dershoitz……. 98.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Bernie Sanders…… 97.7% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Larry David………… 97.8% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Neil Gaiman………. 99.6% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Carol Kline………… 96.0% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Tony Kushner……… 97.5% Ashkenazi … 99% European
    Alex Feinberg…….. 93.6% Ashkenazi … 99% European

  • Helen4Yemen

    “A hundred years after Balfour, the Palestinians should finally accept the Jewish national home and finally accept the Jewish state. And when they do, the road to peace will be infinitely closer. In my opinion, peace will be achievable.” Natanayahu aka Mileikowsky aka Ben Nitai
    ________________
    But he must first tell us why Europeans rejected him and hated him? Here is how many times they were expelled from Europe.
    _______________

    – 250 Carthage – 415 Alexandria – 554 Diocèse of Clermont (France) – 561 Diocèse of Uzès (France) – 612 Visigoth Spain – 642 Visigoth Empire – 855 Italy – 876 Sens – 1012 Mainz – 1182 France – 1182 Germany – 1276 Upper Bavaria – 1290 England – 1306 France – 1322 France (again) – 1348 Switzerland – 1349 Hielbronn (Germany) – 1349 Saxony – 1349 Hungary – 1360 Hungary – 1370 Belgium – 1380 Slovakia – 1388 Strasbourg – 1394 Germany – 1394 France – 1420 Lyons – 1421 Austria – 1424 Fribourg – 1424 Zurich – 1424 Cologne – 1432 Savoy – 1438 Mainz – 1439 Augsburg – 1442 Netherlands – 1444 Netherlands – 1446 Bavaria – 1453 France – 1453 Breslau – 1454 Wurzburg – 1462 Mainz – 1483 Mainz – 1484 Warsaw – 1485 Vincenza (Italy) – 1492 Spain – 1492 Italy – 1495 Lithuania – 1496 Naples – 1496 Portugal – 1498 Nuremberg – 1498 Navarre – 1510 Brandenberg – 1510 Prussia – 1514 Strasbourg – 1515 Genoa – 1519 Regensburg – 1533 Naples – 1541 Naples – 1542 Prague & Bohemia – 1550 Genoa – 1551 Bavaria – 1555 Pesaro – 1557 Prague – 1559 Austria – 1561 Prague – 1567 Wurzburg – 1569 Papal States – 1571 Brandenburg – 1582 Netherlands – 1582 Hungary – 1593 Brandenburg, Austria – 1597 Cremona, Pavia & Lodi – 1614 Frankfort – 1615 Worms – 1619 Kiev – 1648 Ukraine – 1648 Poland – 1649 Hamburg – 1654 Little Russia (Beylorus) – 1656 Lithuania – 1669 Oran (North Africa) – 1669 Vienna – 1670 Vienna – 1712 Sandomir – 1727 Russia – 1738 Wurtemburg – 1740 Little Russia (Beylorus) – 1744 Prague, Bohemia – 1744 Slovakia – 1744 Livonia – 1745 Moravia – 1753 Kovad (Lithuania) – 1761 Bordeaux – 1772 Deported to the Pale of Settlement (Poland/Russia) – 1775 Warsaw – 1789 Alsace – 1804 Villages in Russia – 1808 Villages & Countrysides (Russia) – 1815 Lbeck & Bremen – 1815 Franconia, Swabia & Bavaria – 1820 Bremen – 1843 Russian Border Austria & Prussia – 1862 Areas in the U.S. under General Grant’s Jurisdiction[1] – 1866 Galatz, Romania – 1880s Russia – 1891 Moscow – 1919 Bavaria (foreign born Jews) – 193845 Nazi Controlled Areas – 1948 Arab Countries

  • Fred Mace

    Good girl xx