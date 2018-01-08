Espanol / English

Middle East Near You

Swiss Newspaper reveals: Secret military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Israel

January 8, 2018 at 3:17 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, US
Crown Prince and Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 26 November 2017 [Bandar Algaloud/Anadolu Agency]
 January 8, 2018 at 3:17 am

The Swiss newspaper Basler Zeitung revealed the fact that there exists a “secret alliance” between Saudi Arabia and Israel, intended “to restrain Iran’s expansion in the region, despite the absence of any official relations between the two countries.”

“For the time being, Riyadh rejects any official normalization of relationships with Israel as long as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not resolved and normalization has not been publically declared by Arab countries and thus there will be no exchange of ambassadors,” said Pierre Heumann, the newspaper’s correspondent in Israel in his report.

“There is an intensive secret cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Israel in order to achieve the main goal of curbing Iran’s expansion project and undermining its regional ambitions,” said the reporter. He added that “there exists indeed military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Tel Aviv.”

The reporter quoted unidentified sources from Riyadh as saying “the Kingdom is currently considering the possibility to purchase Israeli weapons and it has shown an interest in purchasing defence systems for the tanks and the iron dome, which Israel claims has proven to be effective in countering rocket attacks from Gaza Strip.”

According to the newspaper, “Riyadh seeks to intercept missiles coming from Yemen. Observers from Tel Aviv and Riyadh are confirming that cooperation between the security services of Israel and Saudi Arabia is very advanced, although Saudi Arabia has been officially denying any sort of cooperation with Israel,” as the newspaper put it.

According to the newspaper “the Saudi elite has abandoned its fears of overt contact with representatives of Israel long time ago.” CIA Director Mike Pompeo announced in early December last year that Saudi Arabia is working directly with Israel and other Sunni countries in the field of fighting terrorism.

Earlier, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said in a radio interview that “there were several contacts with Saudi Arabia, but they were kept secret at the request of Riyadh.”

The newspaper stressed that a number of Saudi prominent figures met up with Israeli officials in public. In October, the two former Intelligence chiefs in Israel and Saudi Arabia met to exchange views about the US policy in the region. The newspaper noted that former Saudi Intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal held talks with former “Mossad” chief Efraim Halevy. Al-Faisal was even ready to participate with his Israeli counterpart at a symposium at the Jewish Community Centre in New York.

 

  • Beebs

    Tel Aviv is a City in Israel, but Jerusalem is its eternal capital.

    • Kevin

      Huh uh.

    • bsroon

      i suggest you read the late Professor Salibi’s work. A very rare expert in Old Hebrew and Arabic languages, he translated the place names of the Asir region and found a surprise. NONE of the ancient Hebrew places mentioned in the Torah/OT are in Palestine, but about 80 ARE in the Asir region.
      In your scriptures, the City of David lies NEAR Jerusalem. In Old Hebrew the escarpment called Jerusalem lies in Asir – and it is very difficult to cross – except for the 26 passes through it. The Old Hebrew word for gate and pass is the same – meaning a place to go through (with implied narrowness) The City of Jerusalem doesn’t have and never has had 26 gates.

      If you look at Egyptian history from the era in which Israelites supposedly were captive slaves AND ran the country at the same time (Joseph) they don’t mention the israeli tribes – except for a brief mention of them being semi-nomadic peoples living in the Asir region. Hmmm. Nope – no history in Egypt of the Plagues – not even losing “every first born male child” – which certainly would have been newsworthy and extremely remarkable. Additionally, there are records of interactions btwn other nations – and NONE have military actions in which they lose an army. Not in the Red Sea. Not anywhere. They list the tribes/nations living in the Palestinian region – BECAUSE THEY WERE SUBJUGATED PEOPLES WHO HAD TO PAY TAXATION TO EGYPT – and guess what? No Israel…

      • bsroon

        This is probably why Saudi Arabia took bulldozers and literally destroyed every ancient village site, every possible archeological location in the Asir region in the 80s – i think, maybe into the 90s?

      • Kaminoyona

        And what do the peer reviews of this mans work say?

        BTW it was called Judea back then, “palestine” was a word invented by the Romans who came later and the word was invented in order to disassociate the land of Judea from the Jews.

  • cyndyt

    I am shocked ! Smh
    Seriously folks, Israel and Saudi we’re created by the same people. The Sauds are just Jews that corrupted Islam. There is a reason both use terrorist techniques to control and enslave people.

    • Kaminoyona

      Actually that’s not true.
      The Saudi are Arabs and Islam comes directly from an Arab if any have corrupted the fairy tale you call Islam it would be the Shia Muslim who stemmed off.

    • mothman777

      Indeed, large areas of land around modern Israel are in fact areas that were once ancient Israel, and huge numbers of the peoples in the countries around modern Israel, particularly in areas scheduled to be taken by Israel to become Eretz israel, are in fact of Jewish stock, who, like many others, simply came to adopt whatever religion came to predominate over the centuries in lands that they came to inhabit, so the Saudis that come to be a great many ISIS soldiers are in fact kharijite apostates, not actually real Muslims, who are in fact of crypto-Jewish descent. This is why Saudi ISIS men willingly blow themselves to pieces for Israel, or when wounded, get rescued by Israeli commandos from the battlefield and treated in Israeli military hospitals, then rearmed with Israeli weapons and sent back to fight for Israeli/Jewish objectives, preparing the ground for Jewish NWO one world government.

      That is why Saudi Arabia will willingly give up a huge area of it’s territory to become part of the new Eretz Israel upon request when the time comes, though maybe with just a token military or political conflict for the sake of those in Saudi Arabia who are not of Jewish descent, who need the illusion to help their minds settle into the new arrangement when it occurs. That is a little similar to what happened at the time of the American War of Independence, when British Lord General Cornwallis, a Jewish Freemason himself, spoke candidly with his Freemasonic brother in America, George Washington, supposedly on the opposite side, to state that although America had apparently ‘won’ the fight for ‘freedom’ from England, that was merely a sham, and that the British Empire would continue nonetheless with America still literally being under Judaic control through the arrangement of the Jewish-dominated Freemasonic British royal family (as England itself surely was Jewish-dominated of course). The Americans have the illusion that they fought against the British to actually gain independence, but they never did gain independence, only being made to feel that they did, and now remain the war hammer of the still-existing British (Jewish) Empire to bring in Judaic world government under a under a very thin disguise.

      • dinesh

        I have hard to believe this piece of message.

  • It is not that shocking anymore, guys…

  • Kaminoyona

    we have known this for years fellas.

  • Essene Gnostic

    Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud looks Israeli.