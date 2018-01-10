Espanol / English

Israel to approve hundreds of settler homes across the occupied West Bank

January 10, 2018 at 9:53 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Constructions of the Israeli settlement Ramot continues on Palestinian lands in Jerusalem, on 22 November 2017 [Mahmoud Ibrahim/Anadolu Agency]
Constructions of the Israeli settlement Ramot continues on Palestinian lands on 22 November 2017 [Mahmoud Ibrahim/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli authorities are today set to approve the construction of hundreds of settler homes across the occupied West Bank.

According to Reuters, a statement by Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said officials will approve “the construction of 1,285 housing units to be built in 2018 and advance planning for 2,500 others in about 20 different settlements”.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz says that final approval for construction will be given for more than 300 housing units in settlements such as Susya, Petzael, Ariel, Alfei Menashe and Oranit.

The paper adds that plans will also be discussed “to build 381 homes in Kfar Adumim, 196 in Givat Ze’ev, 120 in Karmei Tzur and dozens in Efrat, Tzofim, Hinanit, Metzad and elsewhere”.

Other plans to be discussed include the retroactive approval of some of the buildings in the outpost of Netiv Ha’avot in the Gush Etzion bloc, as well as final approval for settler homes in Hebron.

Haaretz claims that Lieberman’s figures include “hundreds of housing units that have already been approved and are merely going on the market, a process that does not require further approval”.

  • Antzon 777

    the rogue criminal entity gives the finger to the world. this sh-tty little entity in the mideast, as kissinger says, will not exist in 10 years. time is ticking for the anti-semitic fake jew khazars that are squatting in Palestine.

    • Kaminoyona

      Does Israel tell other nations where to build on their land?

      HA! You savages have been saying Israel wont last for how many years now?
      BTW Israel was just listed as one of the 10 most powerful nations in the world as well as being listed as one of the top ten in the world for producing advanced technology and medicine.
      Not one Muslim nation can say the same can they?

      HAhahahahahahaaa!!

      • Antzon 777

        yawn.

      • Antzon 777

        yawn. just what i expected, an automatic reaction from a paid hasbara wh0re. hahahaha. NO ONE BELIEVES YOUR SH-T. WE ALL KNOW YOU KYKES OWN THE MEDIA. what makes you think i will believe any word you say. israel as one of the 10 most powerful nations. then it must be really stupid because its butt has been handed to them by hezbollah. a rag tag team of freedom fighters from lebanon against the army of fake jews. LOL!