Saudi prince: Only a matter of time before Bin Salman is toppled

Saudi Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s effort to ensure America’s “deal of the century” comes in to affect quickly is an effort to improve his relations with Israel, a dissident Saudi prince who has taken refuge in Germany said.

Khaled Bin Farhan Al-Saud said Bin Salman has been working to ensure a concept of absolute obedience in order to facilitate his arrival to power.

In an exclusive interview with Alkhaleej Online Bin Farhan revealed that “Bin Salman chose one of the sons of Prince Faisal bin Bandar in Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the current Prince of Riyadh, as the next crown prince in preparation for his crowning as king as a successor to his father.” He noted: “The new crown prince’s personality is weak and blind reliance on Bin Salman.”

“There is great anger amongst the ruling family at Bin Salman’s actions,” said Bin Farhan, adding, “it is only a matter of time before he is removed from power.”

